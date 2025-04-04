$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15163 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27499 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64232 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212978 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122165 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391359 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310269 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213655 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244172 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255068 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131170 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212978 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391359 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254003 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310269 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2700 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13688 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44819 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71971 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57083 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Khotyn

News by theme

Russia strikes at critical infrastructure in Sumy region: there are power outages

On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in the Romny district of Sumy region. As a result of the attack, several settlements were left without electricity, and restoration work is underway.

Society • October 21, 06:30 AM • 14889 views

Russia fired 16 times in Sumy region: 28 explosions in 7 communities

Terrorists shelled 7 communities in Sumy region, carrying out 16 attacks. There were 28 explosions from artillery, cluster munitions, rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and drones.

War • October 14, 07:51 PM • 37292 views

7 drones shot down in Sumy region, enemy fired 30 times during the night and morning

Air defense forces shot down 7 enemy drones over Sumy region. Russians shelled 8 communities in the region, 40 explosions from various types of weapons were recorded.

War • October 11, 05:43 AM • 20489 views

Sumy region under enemy fire: shelling killed two people

During the day, enemy troops fired 22 times at Sumy region, using aerial bombs and FPV drones. Two local residents were killed in an air strike on the territory of the Esman community.

Society • October 8, 10:56 PM • 18150 views

Occupants shelled Sumy region 82 times: 8 people were wounded

Enemy troops fired 82 times at Sumy region, 160 explosions were recorded. They attacked 13 communities, using various types of weapons, including anti-aircraft guns and drones. In Sumy, 8 people were wounded.

War • October 3, 11:35 PM • 21228 views

Russians fired 62 times at the border areas of Sumy region: 130 explosions were recorded

Russian troops fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 130 explosions were recorded.

War • September 28, 07:49 PM • 25570 views

russia fired 41 times in Sumy region: 95 explosions were recorded

During the day, terrorist troops fired at 9 communities in Sumy region using various types of weapons. Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska and Novoslobidska communities suffered the most.

War • September 28, 12:25 AM • 21529 views

Invaders shelled 14 communities in Sumy region: 55 attacks, 2 wounded

Hostile forces fired 55 times at 14 communities in Sumy region. They used mortars, artillery, MLRS, FPV drones and anti-aircraft guns. Two civilians were injured in Druzhbivka community.

Society • September 27, 01:56 AM • 91695 views

Russian army shelled 12 communities in Sumy region overnight: 85 explosions, one wounded

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 85 explosions were recorded. 12 communities were attacked with various types of weapons, and a civilian was wounded in the Myropilska community.

War • September 25, 06:47 AM • 14757 views

Situation in Sumy region: Russians made 18 attacks

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region. Forty-one explosions were recorded, one civilian was injured, and buildings and cars were damaged.

War • August 17, 07:46 AM • 29845 views

Part of Sumy without electricity and gas after Russian strike, hospital damaged, 23 explosions in the region overnight

An enemy air strike left part of Sumy without electricity and gas, damaged a hospital, and wounded one person. During the night, Russians carried out 12 attacks on the region.

War • August 13, 05:59 AM • 38528 views

Russia shelled Sumy region 35 times: 1 Dead, 2 wounded

During the day, Russian troops carried out 35 attacks on the Sumy region, 104 explosions were recorded. As a result, one local resident was killed and two others were injured. The enemy used artillery, mortars and aerial bombs.

Society • August 5, 07:46 PM • 89649 views

Terrorists shelled Sumy region: 22 explosions in three communities

The occupants attacked Sumy region 4 times, causing 22 explosions. The Khotyn, Velykopysarivska and Esmanska communities were shelled using FPV drones, mortars and grenade launchers.

Society • August 4, 05:56 AM • 34440 views

During the day, the enemy fired 27 times at Sumy region: 2 people were wounded

During the day, the Russians fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 44 explosions and 2 civilians being injured.

Society • July 17, 07:59 PM • 40413 views

Enemy troops shelled Sumy region 13 times, causing 46 explosions

The occupiers fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 46 explosions in different localities.

Society • July 15, 07:22 PM • 49452 views

Russians intensify shelling in Sumy region, firing 40 times at border areas

The Russians opened fire 40 times and caused 90 explosions in many settlements of Sumy region, using various types of weapons - artillery, mortars, drones and helicopters.

Society • July 13, 08:03 PM • 101079 views

Occupants fired 24 times in Sumy region during the day: 67 explosions were heard

The enemy fired 24 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 67 explosions in various localities.

Society • July 9, 07:56 PM • 42243 views

The enemy shelled Sumy region 18 times, resulting in 73 explosions

The occupiers fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 73 explosions in different localities.

Society • July 5, 10:20 PM • 29600 views

Russian army shells 9 settlements in Sumy region

The Russian army fired mortars, artillery, and drones at 9 settlements in Sumy region of Ukraine, including Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivka, Shalyhyno, and Seredina-Budska, on July 1.

Society • July 1, 08:25 PM • 67812 views

Occupants attack Sumy region 32 times, causing 102 explosions

The invaders struck 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 102 explosions in different localities.

Society • June 27, 07:33 PM • 50528 views

109 explosions in a day-Russian troops shelled 8 communities of Sumy region

Russian troops shelled 8 settlements in the Sumy region, Ukraine, with 109 explosions recorded in one day.

Society • June 25, 08:04 PM • 52017 views

the Russian army attacked four communities of Sumy region

On June 20, the Russian army attacked four settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine, resulting in 8 explosions from unmanned aerial vehicles and dropped mines.

Society • June 20, 08:25 PM • 72198 views

96 explosions were heard in Sumy region

In the Sumy region, 96 explosions were recorded due to Russian shelling using artillery, mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles and mines in several settlements.

Society • June 20, 12:55 AM • 41374 views

Terrorist forces shelled Sumy region 8 times, causing 27 explosions

Enemy troops fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region at night and in the morning, resulting in 27 explosions in different localities.

Society • June 16, 05:33 AM • 107782 views

russians shelled 6 communities in Sumy region overnight, 26 explosions recorded

Over the past day, russians shelled 6 border settlements in Sumy region, 26 explosions from mortars, artillery and drone strikes were recorded.

War • June 15, 06:13 AM • 65715 views

Russian army has been attacking Sumy region with artillery, mortars and drones since the night: 76 explosions

the Russians carried out 15 attacks on the Sumy region, while 76 explosions were recorded in many settlements as a result of artillery, mortars and drones.

War • June 10, 05:27 AM • 22939 views

During the day, the Russian military attacked 11 communities of Sumy region

The Russian military attacked 11 settlements in the Sumy region, 26 attacks and 59 explosions were recorded on June 8.

Society • June 8, 11:55 PM • 82785 views

Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy region: 27 explosions recorded

Russian troops shelled 4 settlements in the Sumy region, recording 27 explosions.

Society • June 7, 06:42 AM • 22518 views

Russians shelled 4 communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning: more than 30 explosions were heard

At night and in the morning, the Russians shelled four communities of the Sumy region, more than 30 explosions were recorded as a result of mortar attacks, drone strikes, mines and small arms fire.

War • June 6, 06:36 AM • 19478 views

The enemy shelled 6 communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning: 36 explosions were heard

Russian troops shelled 6 communities in the Sumy region at night and in the morning, while 36 explosions were recorded as a result of artillery, mortar attacks and UAV attacks.

War • June 5, 06:20 AM • 19444 views