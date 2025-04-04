On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in the Romny district of Sumy region. As a result of the attack, several settlements were left without electricity, and restoration work is underway.
Terrorists shelled 7 communities in Sumy region, carrying out 16 attacks. There were 28 explosions from artillery, cluster munitions, rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and drones.
Air defense forces shot down 7 enemy drones over Sumy region. Russians shelled 8 communities in the region, 40 explosions from various types of weapons were recorded.
During the day, enemy troops fired 22 times at Sumy region, using aerial bombs and FPV drones. Two local residents were killed in an air strike on the territory of the Esman community.
Enemy troops fired 82 times at Sumy region, 160 explosions were recorded. They attacked 13 communities, using various types of weapons, including anti-aircraft guns and drones. In Sumy, 8 people were wounded.
Russian troops fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 130 explosions were recorded.
During the day, terrorist troops fired at 9 communities in Sumy region using various types of weapons. Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska and Novoslobidska communities suffered the most.
Hostile forces fired 55 times at 14 communities in Sumy region. They used mortars, artillery, MLRS, FPV drones and anti-aircraft guns. Two civilians were injured in Druzhbivka community.
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 85 explosions were recorded. 12 communities were attacked with various types of weapons, and a civilian was wounded in the Myropilska community.
At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region. Forty-one explosions were recorded, one civilian was injured, and buildings and cars were damaged.
An enemy air strike left part of Sumy without electricity and gas, damaged a hospital, and wounded one person. During the night, Russians carried out 12 attacks on the region.
During the day, Russian troops carried out 35 attacks on the Sumy region, 104 explosions were recorded. As a result, one local resident was killed and two others were injured. The enemy used artillery, mortars and aerial bombs.
The occupants attacked Sumy region 4 times, causing 22 explosions. The Khotyn, Velykopysarivska and Esmanska communities were shelled using FPV drones, mortars and grenade launchers.
During the day, the Russians fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 44 explosions and 2 civilians being injured.
The occupiers fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 46 explosions in different localities.
The Russians opened fire 40 times and caused 90 explosions in many settlements of Sumy region, using various types of weapons - artillery, mortars, drones and helicopters.
The enemy fired 24 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 67 explosions in various localities.
The occupiers fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 73 explosions in different localities.
The Russian army fired mortars, artillery, and drones at 9 settlements in Sumy region of Ukraine, including Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivka, Shalyhyno, and Seredina-Budska, on July 1.
The invaders struck 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 102 explosions in different localities.
Russian troops shelled 8 settlements in the Sumy region, Ukraine, with 109 explosions recorded in one day.
On June 20, the Russian army attacked four settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine, resulting in 8 explosions from unmanned aerial vehicles and dropped mines.
In the Sumy region, 96 explosions were recorded due to Russian shelling using artillery, mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles and mines in several settlements.
Enemy troops fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region at night and in the morning, resulting in 27 explosions in different localities.
Over the past day, russians shelled 6 border settlements in Sumy region, 26 explosions from mortars, artillery and drone strikes were recorded.
the Russians carried out 15 attacks on the Sumy region, while 76 explosions were recorded in many settlements as a result of artillery, mortars and drones.
The Russian military attacked 11 settlements in the Sumy region, 26 attacks and 59 explosions were recorded on June 8.
Russian troops shelled 4 settlements in the Sumy region, recording 27 explosions.
At night and in the morning, the Russians shelled four communities of the Sumy region, more than 30 explosions were recorded as a result of mortar attacks, drone strikes, mines and small arms fire.
Russian troops shelled 6 communities in the Sumy region at night and in the morning, while 36 explosions were recorded as a result of artillery, mortar attacks and UAV attacks.