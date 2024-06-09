During the day, the Russian military attacked 11 communities of Sumy region
The Russian military attacked 11 settlements in the Sumy region, 26 attacks and 59 explosions were recorded on June 8.
During the day on June 8, the Russian military carried out 26 attacks on the Sumy region, a total of 59 explosions were recorded. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.
Details
- In the Nikolaev community there was an artillery attack (1 explosion) and an FPV Drone Attack (2 explosions).
- Khotyn community was shelled with mortars (2 explosions).
- The Belopolskaya community was hit with mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions).
- In the Krasnopol community there was an artillery attack (11 explosions).
- In the Seredino-Budskaya community, an FPV Drone Attack (1 explosion), mortar (4 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions) attacks were recorded.
- Znob-Novgorod community was shelled with mortars (3 explosions).
- The Shalyginsky community was hit by artillery (2 explosions); there was also an FPV Drone Attack (1 explosion).
- The Esman community was attacked by an FPV Drone (2 explosions), and there were also mortar attacks (4 explosions).
- In the Velikopisarevskaya community, there were artillery attacks (3 explosions) and an FPV Drone Attack (1 explosion).
- The krolevetsky community was hit by artillery (2 explosions).
- Novoslobodskaya hromada was shelled with mortars (10 explosions).
