Russians hit Sumy region six times since the night: 26 explosions

Russian troops carried out 6 strikes on the Sumy region at night and in the morning, while 26 explosions were recorded, including drone strikes and artillery attacks on several settlements, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 6 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 26 explosions were recorded.

Shalyginskaya (FPV Drone Attack, 3 explosions), Krasnopolskaya (FPV Drone Strike, 1 explosion), Velikopisarovskaya (artillery attacks, 11 explosions), Seredino-Budskaya (11 Mine Drop) communities were shelled.

Addition

According to OC "North", over the past day, 24 enemy attacks (83 explosions) from various types of weapons were counted on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

