The enemy shelled the border settlements of Chernihiv Region: 21 explosions were recorded

06:49 PM • 37805 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 01:58 PM • 100404 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 143702 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

February 28, 08:24 PM • 148358 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243705 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 11:57 AM • 172826 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

February 28, 09:54 AM • 164377 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222067 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110038 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34262 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47665 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83018 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243705 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222067 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208402 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234331 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221329 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37805 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24588 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30069 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110038 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112473 views
The enemy shelled the border settlements of Chernihiv Region: 21 explosions were recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25072 views

Over the past day, Russians fired mortars and artillery at three settlements in the Chernihiv region, resulting in 21 explosions.

Over the past day, the Russians shelled three communities of Chernihiv region with mortars and barrel artillery, as a result of which 21 explosions were recorded. Writes UNN with reference to the State Border Service.

Details

Over the past day, there have been attacks from various types of weapons on the territory of the border of the Chernihiv region. 21 explosions were registered.

In the Semyonovskaya Community, 18 explosions were recorded, probably from 120-mm mortars, near the settlements of Karpovichi and Bleshnya.

In the Snovskaya community, 3 more explosions occurred, 2 of them - presumably from barrel artillery, in the direction of the village of Hrinovka, and one - near Gasichevka.

Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded.,

- noted in the State Border Service.

Recall

During the day, the Russian Federation lost 1,290 personnel, as a result of which its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine amounted to 512,420 servicemen.

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising