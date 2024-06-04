The enemy shelled the border settlements of Chernihiv Region: 21 explosions were recorded

Over the past day, the Russians shelled three communities of Chernihiv region with mortars and barrel artillery, as a result of which 21 explosions were recorded. Writes UNN with reference to the State Border Service.

Details

Over the past day, there have been attacks from various types of weapons on the territory of the border of the Chernihiv region. 21 explosions were registered.

In the Semyonovskaya Community, 18 explosions were recorded, probably from 120-mm mortars, near the settlements of Karpovichi and Bleshnya.

In the Snovskaya community, 3 more explosions occurred, 2 of them - presumably from barrel artillery, in the direction of the village of Hrinovka, and one - near Gasichevka.

Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded., - noted in the State Border Service.

Recall

During the day, the Russian Federation lost 1,290 personnel, as a result of which its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine amounted to 512,420 servicemen.