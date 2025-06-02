$41.530.00
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15817 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24716 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 47472 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113798 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136548 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193941 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209726 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120932 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277258 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192176 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24492 views

The Ukrainian side handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children for return. We are talking about hundreds of children who were illegally deported by Russia.

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

The Ukrainian side today during negotiations in Istanbul officially handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children who need to be returned, now we are waiting for an answer - "the ball is in Russia's court", said the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, during negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side officially handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children who need to be returned

- Yermak said.

According to him, it is about hundreds of children whom Russia illegally deported, forcibly displaced or holds in temporarily occupied territories. "Back in March, at a meeting in Jeddah, we confirmed our readiness for a 30-day ceasefire with a humanitarian component," he said.

"The return of Ukrainian children is an integral part of a just and lasting peace and a key element of trust, the first test of sincerity of intentions. We are waiting for an answer. The ball is in Russia's court. True good faith is not words, but actions. And now is the time to prove it," Yermak stressed.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have ended, they lasted more than an hour - Russian media02.06.25, 15:59 • 8350 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Ukraine
