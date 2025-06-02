Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

The Ukrainian side today during negotiations in Istanbul officially handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children who need to be returned, now we are waiting for an answer - "the ball is in Russia's court", said the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, during negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side officially handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children who need to be returned - Yermak said.

According to him, it is about hundreds of children whom Russia illegally deported, forcibly displaced or holds in temporarily occupied territories. "Back in March, at a meeting in Jeddah, we confirmed our readiness for a 30-day ceasefire with a humanitarian component," he said.

"The return of Ukrainian children is an integral part of a just and lasting peace and a key element of trust, the first test of sincerity of intentions. We are waiting for an answer. The ball is in Russia's court. True good faith is not words, but actions. And now is the time to prove it," Yermak stressed.

