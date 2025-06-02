Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have ended, they lasted more than an hour - Russian media

Russian media reported that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, have ended, UNN writes.

Details

"Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have ended," one of the state-owned Russian media reported, citing sources.

As indicated, they lasted more than an hour. The Russian media claim that they allegedly "were in Russian".

Let us remind you

Around 14:45, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations with the participation of the Turkish side began in Istanbul in Turkey at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. The negotiations were supposed to start at 1 p.m., however, their start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

Ukraine has previously submitted to the Russian Federation a document with the terms of the ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the "1000 for 1000" exchange, which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.