Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

In the US, users hand in their devices under Trade-In programs on average after 3 years and 10 months, while in Ukraine – after 2.5 years. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the American market returned more than $1.2 billion to consumers. At the same time, according to analysts, in Ukraine, the share of sales of equipment under trade-in programs in 2023 increased to 20% – and this trend continues to gain momentum, writes UNN.

Most users of technology are already familiar with the Trade-In service – when an old device, such as a smartphone or laptop, can be handed in and get a discount on a new purchase. It is convenient: you save money, update equipment faster, and the environment suffers less – old things are not thrown away, but reused or recycled. Over the past years, Trade-In has become even more popular: this was influenced by rising prices, concern for the environment and advantageous offers from brands.

Yes, in the US alone, in the first quarter of 2025, consumers received $1.24 billion through mobile device exchange programs – 40% more than last year. The most frequently handed in models were iPhone 13 and 12, as well as Samsung Galaxy S21. This is mentioned in a report by the American company Assurant, which specializes in insurance and risk management in the field of mobile devices, housing and vehicles.

"One of the most noticeable trends this quarter is the average age of devices that come through trade-in and upgrade programs. The average age of an iPhone at the time of delivery is 3.79 years (approximately 3 years and 10 months – ed.), while Android devices are slightly older – 3.93 years (3 years and a little more than 11 months – ed.). These are the highest figures ever observed," Assurant experts noted.

Exchange programs are becoming increasingly popular not only because of savings, but also thanks to environmental benefits. They contribute to the reduction of electronic waste and the reuse of resources. According to data from the Global E-waste Monitor 2024, approximately 105 billion kg (105 million tons) of CO₂ equivalent was avoided in 2022 thanks to proper electronic waste management. This indicates a significant environmental impact of electronics reuse and recycling programs.

As for Ukraine, Trade-In programs are also showing active development. According to analytics by Breezy in 2023, sales of branded smartphones under exchange programs increased to 20%. The average age of a phone that Ukrainians handed in under the Trade-In program was 2.5 years. According to experts, at that time, citizens had about 5 million unused devices in their hands. Some owners considered selling them, but there were only one in five. Even more people – about a third – were inclined to simply pass on old gadgets to relatives or friends, not finding another use for them.

"Half of the owners of gadgets that are not used do not have specific plans for their future fate. Such equipment will remain in the drawer and will lose its operability and value. Trade-In as a product that encourages users to get these millions of units of equipment "from the nightstand" is a serious driver of business, given the drop in sales of the main product. Electronics networks that have this service will receive additional leverage in the competitive struggle for the client," said Andriy Kosar, CEO of Breezy.

In March 2025, the Association of Retailers of Ukraine reported on the activation of trade-in programs in the Ukrainian market. One of the notable examples was the Comfy network – the first omnichannel retailer in Ukraine to introduce an accurate online assessment of used equipment within the trade-in. Thanks to the new service, customers can evaluate their device using artificial intelligence without leaving home and immediately receive a discount on a new purchase.

Another interesting case of trade-in development was the collaboration between Foxtrot and De'Longhi, which showed the effectiveness of partnership formats. As part of the promotion, customers could exchange old smartphones for a discount when buying coffee machines, and 15% of sales were made through trade-in. This approach proved that trade-in can successfully work not only in the format of commodity exchange, but also as a cross-sectoral program, beneficial for both customers and brands.

An omnichannel retailer is a trading company that provides a unified and convenient customer experience through all possible sales channels: online store, mobile application, physical stores, social networks, call centers, etc. In simple terms, the consumer can view the product online, order by phone, and pick it up at the store or receive delivery – and all this works together as one convenient system.

In summary, Trade-In is gradually turning into an important tool of modern trade – both for business and for the consumer. It allows you to save money, responsibly update equipment and reduce the amount of electronic waste. Given the environmental challenges, declining purchasing power and competition in the market, trade-in is already today not just a service, but part of a strategy for sustainable development and convenient consumption – both in the world and in Ukraine.