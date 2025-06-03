The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA
As a result of the night attack on Chernihiv, four people were injured, including two women and two men, the latter received serious injuries. A private house burned down, many buildings were damaged.
The number of wounded as a result of the night attack on Chernihiv has increased to four. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, informs UNN.
According to him, 4 people were injured: two women and two men.
The men received serious injuries. All the victims are in medical facilities
He also said that as a result of the night attack, a private house burned down, in addition, an apartment building, private houses, an educational institution and an industrial enterprise were damaged.
In Chernihiv, on the night of Tuesday, June 3, a "Shahed" hit was recorded, resulting in casualties. According to the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, the hit occurred in the private sector of the city.
