The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

The number of wounded as a result of the night attack on Chernihiv has increased to four. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, informs UNN.

According to him, 4 people were injured: two women and two men.

The men received serious injuries. All the victims are in medical facilities - clarified Bryzhynskyi.

He also said that as a result of the night attack, a private house burned down, in addition, an apartment building, private houses, an educational institution and an industrial enterprise were damaged.

In Chernihiv, on the night of Tuesday, June 3, a "Shahed" hit was recorded, resulting in casualties. According to the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, the hit occurred in the private sector of the city.

