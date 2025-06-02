Poltava region was subjected to an enemy attack: there is damage
Kyiv • UNN
On June 2, the Russian army shelled the Poltava region, damaging a fence and glazing of a private house in the Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
This was reported by the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.
Details
Today, air defense systems were operating in the Poltava region. In the Myrhorod district, a fence and glazing of a private household were damaged as a result of falling fragments of an enemy missile. Fortunately, there were no casualties
Recall
In the Poltava district, on the evening of May 7, air defense worked due to a drone attack. UAV fragments caused an emergency power outage in more than 900 subscribers.