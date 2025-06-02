Poltava region was subjected to an enemy attack: there is damage

On June 2, the Russian army shelled the Poltava region. There is damage in the Myrhorod district. No one was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

This was reported by the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

Today, air defense systems were operating in the Poltava region. In the Myrhorod district, a fence and glazing of a private household were damaged as a result of falling fragments of an enemy missile. Fortunately, there were no casualties - the message says.

Recall

In the Poltava district, on the evening of May 7, air defense worked due to a drone attack. UAV fragments caused an emergency power outage in more than 900 subscribers.