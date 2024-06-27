$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Occupants attack Sumy region 32 times, causing 102 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50528 views

The invaders struck 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 102 explosions in different localities.

Occupants attack Sumy region 32 times, causing 102 explosions

During the day, the invaders attacked Sumy region 32 times, and 102 explosions were recorded in the region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, russians fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 102 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Seredina-Buda and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled

-  Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Miropilska: russians shelled with artillery (5 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: occupants dropped 20 mines on the territory of the community. Artillery shelling was also recorded (7 explosions).

Krasnopilska: the enemy conducted attacks with the use of FPV drones (21 explosions), artillery shelling (9 explosions).

Yunakivska: the invaders shelled using an FPV drone (1 explosion), mortar shelling (8 explosions).

Esmanska: the enemy attacked with mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (8 explosions).

Seredina-Budska: the terrorist army conducted attacks with the use of FPV drones (4 explosions), mortars (2 explosions), and artillery (4 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodske: hostile forces conducted a mortar attack (2 explosions).

Khotynsk: 4 rockets were launched (4 explosions).

Bilopilska: occupants dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion).

Mykolaivska: enemy attacked behind the artillery (3 explosions).

A kamikaze drone attack was also recorded in Okhtyrka district (1 explosion).

Tragedy in Sumy region: 13-year-old boy dies on the water27.06.24, 20:32 • 22548 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

