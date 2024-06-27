Tragedy in Sumy region: 13-year-old boy dies on the water

In Sumy region, a 13-year-old teenager died on the water in Okhtyrka district . This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

The tragic incident occurred at a local pond in the village of Artemo-Rastivka, Okhtyrka district. Rescue divers examined the pond and found the body of a child without signs of life - the emergency workers summarized.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

In turn, the rescuers once again urged citizens to be conscious during summer vacation on the water.

Take special care of children: do not let them enter the water in unfamiliar places or swim in deep water. Take care of your life and the lives of your loved ones! - SES emphasizes.

According to the State Emergency Service, last week, during June 17-23, 38 people died in water bodies across Ukraine , and today in Sumy region, rescuers pulled the bodies of two more people from a pond.