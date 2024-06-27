Tragedy in Sumy region: 13-year-old boy dies on the water

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 74169 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 82806 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 102944 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179862 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225245 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138673 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366049 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181082 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149276 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197733 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74169 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 68817 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 82806 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 83457 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 102944 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7932 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10758 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15063 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36256 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37948 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Tragedy in Sumy region: 13-year-old boy dies on the water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22548 views

A 13-year-old teenager died in a local pond in the village of Artemo-Rastivka, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, the State Emergency Service reports.

Tragedy in Sumy region: 13-year-old boy dies on the water

In Sumy region, a 13-year-old teenager died on the water in Okhtyrka district . This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The tragic incident occurred at a local pond in the village of Artemo-Rastivka, Okhtyrka district. Rescue divers examined the pond and found the body of a child without signs of life

- the emergency workers summarized. 

Law enforcement is currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

Addendum

In turn, the rescuers once again urged citizens to be conscious during summer vacation on the water.

 Take special care of children: do not let them enter the water in unfamiliar places or swim in deep water. Take care of your life and the lives of your loved ones!

- SES emphasizes. 

Recall

According to the State Emergency Service, last week, during June 17-23, 38 people died in water bodies across Ukraine , and today in Sumy region, rescuers pulled the bodies of two more people from a pond.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Okhtyrka
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40