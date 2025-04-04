On the night of March 26, Russian drones attacked Okhtyrka, damaging residential buildings, shops and infrastructure. There are no preliminary reports of deaths or injuries.
Russian troops shelled two districts of the Kharkiv region. At night, a Lancet drone struck the Kharkiv-Bohodukhiv-Okhtyrka highway, setting a car on fire. One man was killed by an explosive device.
The head of the Sumy RMA reported that 3,800 people, including 175 children, have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of the region since August 6. In total, 19800 people, including 2500 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the evacuation.
Russia has launched a record number of strikes with its KABs in the Sumy region, dropping 56 bombs. Two people were killed in Mohrytsia - a 22-year-old brother and his 6-year-old sister who refused to be evacuated.
In the Sumy region, enemy shelling damaged critical infrastructure, a post office building, and transportation. Over the day, 41 attacks with 140 explosions were recorded in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
A 59-year-old drunken driver of a Chevrolet Captiva hit a 6-year-old boy in Okhtyrka, killing him. The court imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.
The Security Service of Ukraine detained a married couple who worked for the FSB and prepared coordinates for a new Russian missile strike on the defense forces in Kharkiv and Sumy regions: the woman collected intelligence from colleagues, and her husband determined the locations of Ukrainian defenders in the border areas.
MP Mykola Zadorozhnyi of the Servant of the People faction is suspected of demanding a 10% kickback from the head of a village council in Sumy region for not obstructing a tender.
A 47-year-old man with a previous conviction faces life in prison for brutally beating an 86-year-old pensioner during a robbery in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, last year.
A 13-year-old teenager died in a local pond in the village of Artemo-Rastivka, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, the State Emergency Service reports.
Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 58 times and caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions 19 times, causing 77 explosions and damaging civilian infrastructure.
Russian airstrikes damaged the power grid in Sumy region, leaving Sumy, Romny and Okhtyrka districts without electricity. The power supply was partially restored overnight.
Several cities in the Sumy region, including Sumy itself, have partial power outages.
Russians shelled 3 communities in the Sumy region - Khotyn, Bilopil and Seredyno-Budsk, 15 explosions from artillery and mortar shelling were recorded.
Russian occupants fired 45 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring 2 civilians.
Soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" destroyed at least 2 enemy Orlan-10 drones using Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems in the east.
Russian occupants continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with various weapons, including mortars, artillery, drones and helicopters, causing explosions, but the data on damage and casualties are being clarified.
An accidental leakage of oil mixture occurred from an oil pipeline near the village of Peremoha, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, which contaminated a 98-square-meter land plot.
Since August 2023, about 6,000 people, including 924 children, have been evacuated from settlements within a 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine with Russia in Sumy region.
russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on a school in the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy region, damaging the school building.
Ukrposhta presented a new postage stamp set "Cities of Heroes. Okhtyrka" featuring the destroyed building of the Okhtyrka City Council after the Russian attacks, honoring the city's resilience during the war.
Russians have significantly intensified their attacks on Sumy region, launching 83 attacks, including 6 missile and 11 air strikes per day, and evacuating residents of border settlements in the region.
More than 20 extremely dangerous military items, including artillery shells, mortar shells, explosives, hand grenades and grenade launchers, were discovered and neutralized by bomb squad last week in 4 districts of Sumy region.
On March 17, 2024, the russian federation conducted 60 shellings and caused 341 explosions in the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, killing one civilian and injuring another in the village of Velyka Pysarivka as a result of an air strike.
Explosions occurred in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, during an air raid alert, causing a power outage in the city.
On March 13, 2024, Russian troops conducted a mortar attack on the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region, Ukraine, killing one civilian and injuring two.
Russian troops fired 36 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, resulting in 198 explosions from various types of weapons.
Rescuers extinguished a fire in a residential area of Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, that started as a result of a nighttime enemy shelling.
Russian forces shelled several settlements in Kharkiv region overnight, damaging infrastructure and killing one person.