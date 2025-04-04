$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12748 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22388 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61194 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207936 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119422 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386860 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307207 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213149 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243916 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126906 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207936 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386860 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251945 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307207 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 830 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12094 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41598 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69730 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55636 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Okhtyrka

The enemy attacked Okhtyrka with drones at night: houses and shops were damaged

On the night of March 26, Russian drones attacked Okhtyrka, damaging residential buildings, shops and infrastructure. There are no preliminary reports of deaths or injuries.

War • March 26, 03:44 AM • 121410 views

Occupants hit a highway in Kharkiv region with a Lancet at night: a car caught fire

Russian troops shelled two districts of the Kharkiv region. At night, a Lancet drone struck the Kharkiv-Bohodukhiv-Okhtyrka highway, setting a car on fire. One man was killed by an explosive device.

War • October 18, 06:33 AM • 18268 views

About 3,800 people evacuated from dangerous areas of Sumy region over a week - RMA

The head of the Sumy RMA reported that 3,800 people, including 175 children, have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of the region since August 6. In total, 19800 people, including 2500 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the evacuation.

Society • August 12, 12:56 PM • 28753 views

Russians dropped a record number of unmanned aerial vehicles in Sumy region: a child was killed

Russia has launched a record number of strikes with its KABs in the Sumy region, dropping 56 bombs. Two people were killed in Mohrytsia - a 22-year-old brother and his 6-year-old sister who refused to be evacuated.

War • August 8, 11:25 AM • 31713 views

Hostile shelling in Sumy region: critical infrastructure and transport damaged

In the Sumy region, enemy shelling damaged critical infrastructure, a post office building, and transportation. Over the day, 41 attacks with 140 explosions were recorded in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

War • August 4, 07:16 AM • 74365 views

Tragedy in Okhtyrka: Pre-trial restraint imposed on driver who hit 6-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol

A 59-year-old drunken driver of a Chevrolet Captiva hit a 6-year-old boy in Okhtyrka, killing him. The court imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.

Society • July 18, 01:37 AM • 23015 views

Preparing missile strikes on Kharkiv and Sumy region: FSB agents' spouses detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a married couple who worked for the FSB and prepared coordinates for a new Russian missile strike on the defense forces in Kharkiv and Sumy regions: the woman collected intelligence from colleagues, and her husband determined the locations of Ukrainian defenders in the border areas.

War • July 16, 08:29 AM • 39075 views
Exclusive

Kickback of 3.4 million hryvnias for help with the tender: people's deputy from "Servant of the People" Zadorozhnyi was declared suspect

MP Mykola Zadorozhnyi of the Servant of the People faction is suspected of demanding a 10% kickback from the head of a village council in Sumy region for not obstructing a tender.

Politics • July 15, 03:34 PM • 113352 views

Murder of 86-year-old pensioner solved: 47-year-old man faces life in prison

A 47-year-old man with a previous conviction faces life in prison for brutally beating an 86-year-old pensioner during a robbery in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, last year.

Society • June 27, 10:24 PM • 19905 views

Tragedy in Sumy region: 13-year-old boy dies on the water

A 13-year-old teenager died in a local pond in the village of Artemo-Rastivka, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, the State Emergency Service reports.

Society • June 27, 05:32 PM • 22548 views

Russian army caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions over the last day

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 58 times and caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

War • May 9, 08:19 AM • 28902 views

The enemy fired 19 times at the border of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions over the last day: 77 explosions were heard

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions 19 times, causing 77 explosions and damaging civilian infrastructure.

War • May 8, 07:18 AM • 23188 views

Russia's attack on Sumy region's power grid: three districts left without electricity

Russian airstrikes damaged the power grid in Sumy region, leaving Sumy, Romny and Okhtyrka districts without electricity. The power supply was partially restored overnight.

Society • May 6, 05:39 AM • 24226 views

Power outage in several parts of Sumy region

Several cities in the Sumy region, including Sumy itself, have partial power outages.

Society • May 5, 09:39 PM • 104762 views

Sumy region: Russians shell 3 communities, 15 explosions recorded

Russians shelled 3 communities in the Sumy region - Khotyn, Bilopil and Seredyno-Budsk, 15 explosions from artillery and mortar shelling were recorded.

War • April 10, 05:51 AM • 30648 views

Enemy shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions 45 times, including Novhorod-Siverska community from an airplane - OK "Pivden"

Russian occupants fired 45 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring 2 civilians.

War • April 8, 06:25 AM • 31193 views

Soldiers of "Kholodnyi Yar" brigade destroy 2 enemy UAVs "Orlan-10" with "Strela-10" SAM in the east - Pavliuk

Soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" destroyed at least 2 enemy Orlan-10 drones using Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems in the east.

War • April 5, 04:28 PM • 31368 views

Russians fired 24 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions overnight: 97 explosions recorded

Russian occupants continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with various weapons, including mortars, artillery, drones and helicopters, causing explosions, but the data on damage and casualties are being clarified.

War • April 5, 06:50 AM • 26860 views

An accidental oil leak occurs in Okhtyrka district, Sumy region

An accidental leakage of oil mixture occurred from an oil pipeline near the village of Peremoha, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, which contaminated a 98-square-meter land plot.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 12:59 PM • 24912 views
Exclusive

Sumy RMA told about the evacuation from the border zone

Since August 2023, about 6,000 people, including 924 children, have been evacuated from settlements within a 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine with Russia in Sumy region.

Society • April 1, 09:19 AM • 107784 views

russians drop two bombs on a school in Sumy region

russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on a school in the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy region, damaging the school building.

War • March 25, 05:45 PM • 33352 views

Ukrposhta presented the postal set "Cities of Heroes. Okhtyrka"

Ukrposhta presented a new postage stamp set "Cities of Heroes. Okhtyrka" featuring the destroyed building of the Okhtyrka City Council after the Russian attacks, honoring the city's resilience during the war.

Society • March 22, 08:57 AM • 24042 views

Russians significantly intensified attacks on Sumy region: 6 missile and 11 air strikes per day, evacuation is underway in the region

Russians have significantly intensified their attacks on Sumy region, launching 83 attacks, including 6 missile and 11 air strikes per day, and evacuating residents of border settlements in the region.

War • March 18, 02:06 PM • 30751 views

Over 20 "extremely dangerous" military items found in 4 districts of Sumy region

More than 20 extremely dangerous military items, including artillery shells, mortar shells, explosives, hand grenades and grenade launchers, were discovered and neutralized by bomb squad last week in 4 districts of Sumy region.

War • March 18, 09:59 AM • 29548 views

russian shelling in Sumy region: 1 person killed, 1 wounded

On March 17, 2024, the russian federation conducted 60 shellings and caused 341 explosions in the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, killing one civilian and injuring another in the village of Velyka Pysarivka as a result of an air strike.

War • March 17, 08:56 PM • 38669 views

Explosions occurred during an air raid in Sumy region

Explosions occurred in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, during an air raid alert, causing a power outage in the city.

War • March 17, 06:30 AM • 39430 views

Sumy region, the Russians shelled the Velikopysarov community, one person was killed are injured

On March 13, 2024, Russian troops conducted a mortar attack on the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region, Ukraine, killing one civilian and injuring two.

War • March 13, 08:30 PM • 52075 views

Almost 200 explosions from various types of weapons by the occupiers were counted in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions

Russian troops fired 36 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, resulting in 198 explosions from various types of weapons.

War • March 11, 08:49 AM • 26991 views

Residential sector caught on fire in Sumy region due to night attack of Russian Federation - SES

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a residential area of Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, that started as a result of a nighttime enemy shelling.

War • March 2, 09:52 AM • 25666 views

Russians attacked Kupyansk district at night, there is a victim: prosecutors showed the consequences

Russian forces shelled several settlements in Kharkiv region overnight, damaging infrastructure and killing one person.

War • March 2, 08:03 AM • 33701 views