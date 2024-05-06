Russia's attack on Sumy region's power grid: three districts left without electricity

On the night of May 6, the Russian army conducted air strikes on the energy system of Sumy region, leaving the settlements of Sumy, Romny and Okhtyrka districts without electricity. The power supply has been partially restored, and stabilization points have been deployed. This was reported by Sumy RMA on Monday, UNN reports .

Details

In the Sumy region, Ukrainian air defense units reportedly shot down 12 Shahed attack UAVs at night.

As a result of the Russian attack, settlements in Sumy, Romny and Okhtyrka districts were left without electricity. Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the emergency services and power engineers, power supply was restored at night in the affected areas and partially in the city of Sumy. The works are ongoing - the RMA said in a statement.

It is also reported that a commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies has been convened on , which has already decided to restore the operation of critical infrastructure facilities using emergency power sources.

In addition, invincibility points have been deployed in the region and are ready to provide assistance.

