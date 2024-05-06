Russian army damaged a power facility in Sumy region, equipment was turned off in Kharkiv region amid Russian attacks - Ukrenergo

Russian troops struck at night in Sumy region, damaging a power facility, and in the evening in Kharkiv region, where the enemy continues to attack power facilities, power equipment was turned off, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

At night, Russians launched a missile and drone strike in Sumy region. Among the damaged civilian infrastructure is a high-voltage facility of NPC Ukrenergo - Ukrenergo said.

Details

As indicated, emergency repair work began immediately after the alarm went off. Ukrenergo's repair teams are working to restore power supply to consumers in stages.

"The enemy does not stop attacking energy facilities in Kharkiv region. Last night, the equipment of a local regional power company was shut down by the defense. Most of it has already been brought back online, but full restoration of power supply is hampered by the hostilities near the energy infrastructure facilities," Ukrenergo noted.

Repairs are reportedly being carried out depending on the security situation.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 12 of 13 russian drones in Sumy region