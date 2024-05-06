Ukrainian air defense shoots down 12 of 13 russian drones in Sumy region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102595 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112427 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158558 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255275 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175094 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166144 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148450 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228643 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113109 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 32194 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 37475 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 43819 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 41235 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 29558 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255277 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228643 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214448 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240049 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226617 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102598 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80099 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114720 views
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 12 of 13 russian drones in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24353 views

On the night of May 6, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 12 of 13 russian Shahed-131/136 attack drones in Sumy region.

On the night of May 6, air defense shot down 12/13 enemy UAVs. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

According to military sources, on the night of May 6, 2024, the russian occupiers attacked from the north, using 13 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

In response to the enemy's aggression, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces effectively operated in Sumy region, where 12 enemy attack drones were destroyed.

Air Force warns of potential threat of UAV strikes in Sumy region05.05.24, 23:31 • 42685 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mykola-oleshchukMykola Oleshchuk
sumySums

Contact us about advertising