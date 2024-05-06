Ukrainian air defense shoots down 12 of 13 russian drones in Sumy region

On the night of May 6, air defense shot down 12/13 enemy UAVs. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

According to military sources, on the night of May 6, 2024, the russian occupiers attacked from the north, using 13 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

In response to the enemy's aggression, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces effectively operated in Sumy region, where 12 enemy attack drones were destroyed.

