Power outage in several parts of Sumy region

In Sumy, Lebedyn, Bilopillya and Okhtyrka in Sumy region, the power supply has partially disappeared. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.

There is also a partial lack of water supply in Sumy.

Earlier, it was reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Sumy. The Ukrainian Air Force warned about enemy UAVs in Sumy region.

An explosion occurs in Sumy