Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks
07:53 AM • 12292 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 16317 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 24062 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 40510 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 64390 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 49723 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 61516 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50095 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53311 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45204 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Publications
Exclusives
Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

Kyiv • UNN

 14557 views

The transfer of state lands to the State Property Fund did not bring the expected profits, but led to debts and the threat of liquidation. Experts call for reforming asset management.

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

In 2020, by order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1010-r, almost 91,000 hectares of state lands were transferred to the management of the State Property Fund. This step was intended to increase the efficiency of state land management, increase budget revenues and improve the use of resources, but the results were far from expected, UNN writes.

Details

Instead of the planned billion hryvnias of additional revenue to the budget, it was possible to receive only UAH 615.7 million. The State Land Bank announced auctions for only 42.3 thousand hectares, and leased - 20.5 thousand hectares, which is about 22% of the total area. Thus, more than 70,000 hectares for one reason or another remained unused.

In addition to the low efficiency of land use, problems arose with property complexes transferred together with the plots, including more than 200 objects of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Fisheries, the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting, the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. One of the most striking examples is the "Desnyanske" experimental farm of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.

The "Desnyanske" state enterprise of the Pryluky experimental station of the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, located in the Chernihiv region, was engaged in the cultivation of grain crops before being transferred to the Fund. Despite the war and the mining of fields, the farm resumed its activities: in 2023, it was possible to sow more than 80 hectares, and in 2024 - already about 223 hectares.

After the transfer of this property complex to the State Property Fund, the farm lost almost 800 hectares of agricultural land, which led to the impossibility of carrying out its activities, ensuring planned works and paying financial obligations of debts.

Having learned about the alienation of land, creditors filed lawsuits and received appropriate decisions, including penalties. The total debt of the enterprise currently exceeds 15 million hryvnias. Due to the lack of land, we are actually deprived of the opportunity to service these obligations. The issue of privatization of the property complex is currently being resolved

− explained the head of "Desnyanske" Andriy Shekera.

According to the head of the farm, part of the land was indeed unsuitable for use and did not affect the overall work, but the seizure of all land actually deprived the enterprise of a chance to survive.

The situation with "Desnyanske" is just one example of how large-scale transfers of assets without proper management and risk accounting can lead to the destruction of scientific objects and the loss of potential income.

Experts emphasize that ill-considered decisions regarding the transfer of land or the reduction of scientific programs can easily nullify the long-term efforts of breeders and agricultural scientists. Therefore, the state needs not just the transfer of assets, but reform with the involvement of professional teams, clear strategies and taking into account the peculiarities of each object.

Let us remind you

At its meeting, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy heard representatives of the State Property Fund regarding their plans to alienate a new tranche of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine and its further lease. As a result, the deputies pointed out that the SPF's encroachments on these lands are unfounded and sent the draft resolution on the transfer of land for revision. Parliamentarians are convinced that effective use of agricultural land and prevention of risks for the full functioning and development of agricultural science in Ukraine are important for the agricultural sector.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy newsPublications
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
