Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

In 2020, by order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1010-r, almost 91,000 hectares of state lands were transferred to the management of the State Property Fund. This step was intended to increase the efficiency of state land management, increase budget revenues and improve the use of resources, but the results were far from expected, UNN writes.

Details

Instead of the planned billion hryvnias of additional revenue to the budget, it was possible to receive only UAH 615.7 million. The State Land Bank announced auctions for only 42.3 thousand hectares, and leased - 20.5 thousand hectares, which is about 22% of the total area. Thus, more than 70,000 hectares for one reason or another remained unused.

In addition to the low efficiency of land use, problems arose with property complexes transferred together with the plots, including more than 200 objects of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Fisheries, the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting, the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. One of the most striking examples is the "Desnyanske" experimental farm of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.

The "Desnyanske" state enterprise of the Pryluky experimental station of the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, located in the Chernihiv region, was engaged in the cultivation of grain crops before being transferred to the Fund. Despite the war and the mining of fields, the farm resumed its activities: in 2023, it was possible to sow more than 80 hectares, and in 2024 - already about 223 hectares.

After the transfer of this property complex to the State Property Fund, the farm lost almost 800 hectares of agricultural land, which led to the impossibility of carrying out its activities, ensuring planned works and paying financial obligations of debts.

Having learned about the alienation of land, creditors filed lawsuits and received appropriate decisions, including penalties. The total debt of the enterprise currently exceeds 15 million hryvnias. Due to the lack of land, we are actually deprived of the opportunity to service these obligations. The issue of privatization of the property complex is currently being resolved − explained the head of "Desnyanske" Andriy Shekera.

According to the head of the farm, part of the land was indeed unsuitable for use and did not affect the overall work, but the seizure of all land actually deprived the enterprise of a chance to survive.

The situation with "Desnyanske" is just one example of how large-scale transfers of assets without proper management and risk accounting can lead to the destruction of scientific objects and the loss of potential income.

Experts emphasize that ill-considered decisions regarding the transfer of land or the reduction of scientific programs can easily nullify the long-term efforts of breeders and agricultural scientists. Therefore, the state needs not just the transfer of assets, but reform with the involvement of professional teams, clear strategies and taking into account the peculiarities of each object.

Let us remind you

At its meeting, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy heard representatives of the State Property Fund regarding their plans to alienate a new tranche of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine and its further lease. As a result, the deputies pointed out that the SPF's encroachments on these lands are unfounded and sent the draft resolution on the transfer of land for revision. Parliamentarians are convinced that effective use of agricultural land and prevention of risks for the full functioning and development of agricultural science in Ukraine are important for the agricultural sector.