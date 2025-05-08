$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 638 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 3106 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 16184 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 25045 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 31732 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 32989 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 49193 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 46251 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 49778 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 61365 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+12°
2m/s
41%
749 mm
Popular news

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 55864 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 59548 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 35683 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 71876 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 29868 views
Publications

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 16184 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 31732 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 72018 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 104165 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 141314 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 15861 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 29974 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 49386 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 80437 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 129657 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23803 views

The successor to Pope Francis has not been elected in the Vatican. The longest conclave in history lasted 1006 days, and the shortest only three hours.

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

No miracle happened in the Vatican - the cardinals failed to elect a successor to Pope Francis from the next vote, and the faithful, tired of the long wait, saw black smoke over the Sistine Chapel chimney in St. Peter's Square. So the conclave continues, and how long it will take is unknown. How long did the longest and shortest conclaves in history last - says UNN.

The longest conclave lasted almost three years

In the 13th century, the cardinals of the Catholic Church needed 1006 days to elect a successor to Pope Clement IV. This conclave became the longest in history. The term "conclave" comes from here - "under lock and key", because the cardinals who met in Viterbo, north of Rome, dragged out the case so much that the disappointed residents of the city locked them in a room.

The secret ballot, as a result of which Gregory X was elected as the new Pope, lasted from November 1268 to September 1271, and 15 cardinals took part in it. From the very beginning, it was a clash between two camps - French and Italian cardinals. Neither side could secure an advantage. Meetings and disputes lasted for weeks, during which the cardinals, gathered in the bishop's palace, not only tried to convince each other, but also staged a real "guerrilla war" against the candidates of the other side, sending assassins and spies to them.

At the same time, the cardinals lived and ate in the bishop's palace at the expense of the city, which eventually decided that it was time to end this "entertainment". In the summer of 1270, the governor of Viterbo ordered the meeting to be locked up, while reducing their food supply more and more over time. Only after that, the cardinals sped up and managed to choose a compromise candidate.

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope03.05.25, 09:22 • 15972 views

It is worth saying that Gregory X took measures to prevent such a long conclave from happening again. In 1274, it was decreed that cardinals would receive food only "once a day" if the conclave lasted more than three days, and only "bread, water and wine" if it lasted more than eight. Although this restriction was later lifted due to opposition from the cardinals, in the future it was possible to achieve more accelerated elections of new pontiffs.

Conclave in three hours

Until 1274, there were cases when the Pope was elected on the day of his predecessor's death, but this practice was abolished for a more balanced and rational electoral process. The Catholic Church decided to wait at least 10 days before the first vote. Later, this period was increased to 15 days.

The fastest conclave that adhered to the 10-day waiting rule was the election of Pope Julius II in 1503, who was elected in just three hours.

Other unusual conclaves

After the conclave of 1268-1271, the longest papal election lasted 179 days, or 5 months and 27 days in 1740, when the cardinals elected Benedict XIV. And since 1846, conclaves have never lasted longer than five days.

As for the present, Pope Francis was elected in 2013 on the second day of the conclave from the fifth vote. Benedict XVI won in 2005 from the fourth, and Pope Pius XII won from the third in 1939.

Addendum

Today, May 8, is the second day of the largest and most geographically diverse conclave in history. Today they will vote four times.

Black smoke from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican again: there is still no new Pope08.05.25, 12:59 • 4162 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyNews of the WorldPublications
Rome
Pope Francis
Vatican City
Brent
$62.08
Bitcoin
$99,418.40
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.89
Золото
$3,350.20
Ethereum
$1,958.45