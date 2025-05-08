Black smoke from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican again: there is still no new Pope

A column of black smoke is visible again today from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, which means that a decision on the election of a new Pope has not yet been made, UNN writes with reference to a video broadcast from the scene.

Details

According to Vatican News, the second and third votes today proved inconclusive.



"The Cardinals gathered at the Conclave have not yet been able to elect the 267th Bishop of Rome. At 11:50 a.m. (local time) on May 8, 2025, black smoke came out of the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, announcing this," the statement said.

"We see plumes of black smoke coming from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, so it is safe to say that there is no new Pope yet," BBC notes.

Black smoke means that the decision has not been made, white smoke means that there is a new Pope.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the conclave, St. Peter's Square began to fill with believers again from 10 a.m. local time.

The election of the Successor of St. Peter will continue after lunch.

Addition

Earlier today, the cardinals began the second day of the conclave to elect a new Pope.

