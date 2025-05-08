Black smoke from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican again: there is still no new Pope

$41.440.02
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Exclusive
08:51 AM • 18434 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 34905 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 35232 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 42122 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 56813 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 88799 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 56237 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 62609 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50959 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53812 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 42139 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 40787 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 44152 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 20146 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 44720 views
Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 45203 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 88799 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 129864 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 131156 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 122871 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 9302 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 13331 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 44011 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 75297 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 124652 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Black smoke from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican again: there is still no new Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2448 views

Black smoke is visible from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, meaning that a decision on the election of a new Pope has not yet been made. The cardinals have begun their second day of the conclave.

Black smoke from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican again: there is still no new Pope

A column of black smoke is visible again today from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, which means that a decision on the election of a new Pope has not yet been made, UNN writes with reference to a video broadcast from the scene.

Details

According to Vatican News, the second and third votes today proved inconclusive.

"The Cardinals gathered at the Conclave have not yet been able to elect the 267th Bishop of Rome. At 11:50 a.m. (local time) on May 8, 2025, black smoke came out of the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, announcing this," the statement said.

"We see plumes of black smoke coming from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, so it is safe to say that there is no new Pope yet," BBC notes.

Black smoke means that the decision has not been made, white smoke means that there is a new Pope.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the conclave, St. Peter's Square began to fill with believers again from 10 a.m. local time.

The election of the Successor of St. Peter will continue after lunch.

Addition

Earlier today, the cardinals began the second day of the conclave to elect a new Pope.

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details 08.05.25, 12:23 • 13568 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Vatican City
