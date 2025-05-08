Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

Voting for the new Pope began in the Vatican on the second day of the conclave. This was reported by News Sky, UNN reports.

Details

Sources in the Vatican told Sky News that cardinals may reach a two-thirds majority, enough to elect a new Pope, as early as tonight or tomorrow morning.

Cardinal voters want to show the world that they are united in making a quick decision. Conversely, a long conclave would be seen as a sign of division among the cardinals, News Sky reports.

All eyes are now on the chimney above the Sistine Chapel as cardinals begin the second round of voting for the new head of the Roman Catholic Church. The first vote of the morning session is reported to have already ended.

This means that white smoke could soon be seen if the cardinals elect a pope. If this does not happen, the election of the Pope will continue.

Let us remind you

Today, May 8, is the second day of the largest and most geographically diverse conclave in history. Roman Catholic cardinals are returning to the Sistine Chapel to elect a new Pope.

Yesterday in the Vatican, black smoke appeared from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, meaning that the cardinals were unable to elect a new Pope.