Bilopillia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11938 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20839 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60072 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205956 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118420 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384820 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306000 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243836 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254908 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125176 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205960 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251111 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306001 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 152 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11764 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40292 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68492 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54452 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Bilopillia

News by theme

In Sumy region, Russians fired FPV drones at emergency services, a house and an administrative building burned down due to enemy shelling

In Sumy region, Russian troops fired 9 times, causing fires in a house and an administrative building. While providing assistance to the victims, the enemy attacked emergency vehicles with FPV drones.

Society • October 17, 06:32 AM • 27910 views

14 attacks in Sumy region: the enemy attacked 6 communities

Enemy troops fired 14 times in Sumy region. They attacked 6 communities using mortars, KABs and FPV drones, and numerous explosions were recorded.

War • October 13, 10:19 PM • 16585 views

Guided aerial bombs and multiple launch rocket systems: the enemy attacked Sumy region at night and in the morning

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 11 times at the border areas of Sumy region. There were 50 explosions in Bilopil, Miropil, Hlukhiv and Shalyhyne communities.

War • October 13, 06:24 AM • 23713 views

Russians launch rocket attack on Sumy community, one wounded

Russian troops fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 40 explosions were recorded. One person was wounded as a result of a missile attack on the Sumy community, and air defense forces shot down 7 enemy “shaheds.

War • October 12, 06:08 AM • 19899 views

7 drones shot down in Sumy region, enemy fired 30 times during the night and morning

Air defense forces shot down 7 enemy drones over Sumy region. Russians shelled 8 communities in the region, 40 explosions from various types of weapons were recorded.

War • October 11, 05:43 AM • 20489 views

Sumy region suffered 99 hostile attacks: 141 explosions in 14 communities

During the day, Russian forces shelled Sumy region 99 times, causing 141 explosions. The attacks included artillery, mortars, FPV drones, and the dropping of high-explosive ordnance, affecting 14 communities in the region.

War • October 10, 12:32 AM • 17347 views

Sumy region under enemy fire: shelling killed two people

During the day, enemy troops fired 22 times at Sumy region, using aerial bombs and FPV drones. Two local residents were killed in an air strike on the territory of the Esman community.

Society • October 8, 10:56 PM • 18150 views

Terrorists shelled Sumy region: 143 explosions

Enemy troops fired 39 times at Sumy region, 143 explosions were recorded. They attacked 9 communities, using various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars and FPV drones.

War • October 7, 10:18 PM • 17398 views

Occupants shelled Sumy region 82 times: 8 people were wounded

Enemy troops fired 82 times at Sumy region, 160 explosions were recorded. They attacked 13 communities, using various types of weapons, including anti-aircraft guns and drones. In Sumy, 8 people were wounded.

War • October 3, 11:35 PM • 21228 views

7 “Shaheds” destroyed over Sumy region, 10 enemy attacks overnight

At night, 7 enemy Shaheds were shot down over Sumy region. Russians fired 10 times at the border areas, and 15 explosions were recorded in 5 communities in the region.

War • October 3, 05:58 AM • 14129 views

Russia fired 75 times in Sumy region: 168 explosions in 13 communities

Russian troops shelled 13 communities in Sumy region, carrying out 75 attacks. The most affected communities were Bilopil and Krasnopil, where mortars, bombs and drones were used.

War • October 3, 01:11 AM • 18305 views

russia fired 41 times in Sumy region: 95 explosions were recorded

During the day, terrorist troops fired at 9 communities in Sumy region using various types of weapons. Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska and Novoslobidska communities suffered the most.

War • September 28, 12:25 AM • 21529 views

13 Russian drones shot down in Sumy region, civilian killed by a KAB strike

At night, 13 Russian Shahed drones were shot down over Sumy region. 51 explosions were recorded from 28 shellings of the border areas, and 1 civilian was killed in a KAB attack in Yunakivska community.

War • September 26, 06:17 AM • 16505 views

Russian army shelled 12 communities in Sumy region overnight: 85 explosions, one wounded

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 85 explosions were recorded. 12 communities were attacked with various types of weapons, and a civilian was wounded in the Myropilska community.

War • September 25, 06:47 AM • 14757 views

In Sumy region 9 “Shaheds” were shot down, 15 explosions from enemy shelling overnight

At night, 9 enemy Shaheds were shot down in Sumy region. There were 15 explosions from 11 attacks on the border areas and settlements of the region, including attacks with KABs, mortars, drones and a missile attack.

War • September 24, 06:29 AM • 16142 views

In Sumy region 2 “Shaheds” were shot down, 17 hostile attacks overnight, one casualty

In Sumy region, 2 enemy Shaheeds were destroyed. Overnight, Russians fired 17 times at the border areas, 76 explosions were recorded. A civilian was killed in Myropilska community.

War • September 21, 07:55 AM • 18710 views

Russia fired on 10 communities in Sumy region: 38 explosions during the night and morning

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 25 times at the border areas of Sumy region. Thirty-eight explosions were recorded in 10 communities, using mortars, artillery, bombs and drones.

War • September 20, 06:07 AM • 13745 views

In Belopillya Sumy region dead man was pulled out of the rubble after a Russian air strike, child was among the three wounded

Russian troops conducted an air strike on the town of Bilopillya in Sumy region. The attack killed a man and wounded three people, including a child. Civilian houses were damaged and destroyed.

War • August 19, 09:58 AM • 19115 views

Russia shells 13 communities in Sumy region: 222 explosions, casualties

On August 18, Russian troops attacked 13 communities in Sumy region, with 222 explosions recorded. Artillery, aviation, drones and MLRS were used. There were civilian casualties and injuries.

War • August 18, 09:39 PM • 33254 views

Russian airstrike in Sumy region: a man is killed, a child is among the wounded

On August 18, Russian troops dropped an unexploded ordnance on a residential neighborhood in Bilopillia. A 33-year-old man was killed, his 11-year-old daughter and two adults were injured, and at least 5 houses were damaged.

Society • August 18, 04:35 PM • 68210 views

Russians dropped a missile on Belopillya in Sumy region, one person was killed

Russian troops attacked Bilopillia in Sumy region, dropping a CAB. Preliminary, one person was killed and one wounded. During the night, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas of the region.

Society • August 18, 02:16 PM • 38353 views

Situation in Sumy region: Russians made 18 attacks

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region. Forty-one explosions were recorded, one civilian was injured, and buildings and cars were damaged.

War • August 17, 07:46 AM • 29845 views

Part of Sumy without electricity and gas after Russian strike, hospital damaged, 23 explosions in the region overnight

An enemy air strike left part of Sumy without electricity and gas, damaged a hospital, and wounded one person. During the night, Russians carried out 12 attacks on the region.

War • August 13, 05:59 AM • 38528 views

russian troops shell two communities in Sumy region

At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked Bilopilska and Esmanska communities in Sumy region. An explosive device was dropped on the Bilopil community, and the Esman community was attacked by FPV drones.

Society • August 3, 05:50 AM • 28640 views

During the day, the enemy fired 27 times at Sumy region: 2 people were wounded

During the day, the Russians fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 44 explosions and 2 civilians being injured.

Society • July 17, 07:59 PM • 40412 views

Russians shelled 5 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: 68 explosions were heard

At night and in the morning, Russians shelled 5 settlements in Sumy region, 68 explosions from mortars, grenade launchers, artillery and drones were recorded.

War • July 17, 05:59 AM • 39949 views

Invaders shelled Sumy region 28 times, causing 103 explosions

The occupiers fired 28 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 103 explosions in different localities.

Society • July 16, 07:12 PM • 60159 views

Enemy troops shelled Sumy region 13 times, causing 46 explosions

The occupiers fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 46 explosions in different localities.

Society • July 15, 07:22 PM • 49451 views

Russians shelled Sumy region 7 times at night and in the morning

At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 20 explosions.

Society • July 15, 07:22 AM • 25103 views

Russian army shells Sumy region 17 times, 90 explosions recorded

Russian troops fired 17 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 90 explosions in various localities.

Society • July 14, 07:39 PM • 60236 views