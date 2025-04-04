Bilopillia

In Sumy region, Russian troops fired 9 times, causing fires in a house and an administrative building. While providing assistance to the victims, the enemy attacked emergency vehicles with FPV drones.
Enemy troops fired 14 times in Sumy region. They attacked 6 communities using mortars, KABs and FPV drones, and numerous explosions were recorded.
At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 11 times at the border areas of Sumy region. There were 50 explosions in Bilopil, Miropil, Hlukhiv and Shalyhyne communities.
Russian troops fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 40 explosions were recorded. One person was wounded as a result of a missile attack on the Sumy community, and air defense forces shot down 7 enemy “shaheds.
Air defense forces shot down 7 enemy drones over Sumy region. Russians shelled 8 communities in the region, 40 explosions from various types of weapons were recorded.
During the day, Russian forces shelled Sumy region 99 times, causing 141 explosions. The attacks included artillery, mortars, FPV drones, and the dropping of high-explosive ordnance, affecting 14 communities in the region.
During the day, enemy troops fired 22 times at Sumy region, using aerial bombs and FPV drones. Two local residents were killed in an air strike on the territory of the Esman community.
Enemy troops fired 39 times at Sumy region, 143 explosions were recorded. They attacked 9 communities, using various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars and FPV drones.
Enemy troops fired 82 times at Sumy region, 160 explosions were recorded. They attacked 13 communities, using various types of weapons, including anti-aircraft guns and drones. In Sumy, 8 people were wounded.
At night, 7 enemy Shaheds were shot down over Sumy region. Russians fired 10 times at the border areas, and 15 explosions were recorded in 5 communities in the region.
Russian troops shelled 13 communities in Sumy region, carrying out 75 attacks. The most affected communities were Bilopil and Krasnopil, where mortars, bombs and drones were used.
During the day, terrorist troops fired at 9 communities in Sumy region using various types of weapons. Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska and Novoslobidska communities suffered the most.
At night, 13 Russian Shahed drones were shot down over Sumy region. 51 explosions were recorded from 28 shellings of the border areas, and 1 civilian was killed in a KAB attack in Yunakivska community.
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 85 explosions were recorded. 12 communities were attacked with various types of weapons, and a civilian was wounded in the Myropilska community.
At night, 9 enemy Shaheds were shot down in Sumy region. There were 15 explosions from 11 attacks on the border areas and settlements of the region, including attacks with KABs, mortars, drones and a missile attack.
In Sumy region, 2 enemy Shaheeds were destroyed. Overnight, Russians fired 17 times at the border areas, 76 explosions were recorded. A civilian was killed in Myropilska community.
At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 25 times at the border areas of Sumy region. Thirty-eight explosions were recorded in 10 communities, using mortars, artillery, bombs and drones.
Russian troops conducted an air strike on the town of Bilopillya in Sumy region. The attack killed a man and wounded three people, including a child. Civilian houses were damaged and destroyed.
On August 18, Russian troops attacked 13 communities in Sumy region, with 222 explosions recorded. Artillery, aviation, drones and MLRS were used. There were civilian casualties and injuries.
On August 18, Russian troops dropped an unexploded ordnance on a residential neighborhood in Bilopillia. A 33-year-old man was killed, his 11-year-old daughter and two adults were injured, and at least 5 houses were damaged.
Russian troops attacked Bilopillia in Sumy region, dropping a CAB. Preliminary, one person was killed and one wounded. During the night, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas of the region.
At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region. Forty-one explosions were recorded, one civilian was injured, and buildings and cars were damaged.
An enemy air strike left part of Sumy without electricity and gas, damaged a hospital, and wounded one person. During the night, Russians carried out 12 attacks on the region.
At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked Bilopilska and Esmanska communities in Sumy region. An explosive device was dropped on the Bilopil community, and the Esman community was attacked by FPV drones.
During the day, the Russians fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 44 explosions and 2 civilians being injured.
At night and in the morning, Russians shelled 5 settlements in Sumy region, 68 explosions from mortars, grenade launchers, artillery and drones were recorded.
The occupiers fired 28 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 103 explosions in different localities.
The occupiers fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 46 explosions in different localities.
At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 20 explosions.
Russian troops fired 17 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 90 explosions in various localities.