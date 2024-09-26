13 Russian drones shot down in Sumy region, civilian killed by a KAB strike

Overnight, 13 Russian Shahed drones were shot down in Sumy region. Overnight, 51 explosions were recorded from 28 enemy attacks in the region, and 1 civilian was killed in an attack by Russian KABs in Yunakivska community, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reported.

Last night, on September 26, in the sky over Sumy region, our anti-aircraft gunners shot down 13 enemy Shaheds - RMA said.

Details

According to the RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 28 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 51 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Richkiv, Romny, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Berezivka, Shalyhyne, Esman communities were reportedly shelled.

In particular, according to the RMA, the enemy attacked Shalyhyne (1 explosion), Khotyn (2 explosions), Bilopil (9 explosions), Berezivka (1 explosion), River (2 explosions), and Yunakivka (2 explosions) communities with KABs.

One civilian was killed in Yunakivska community as a result of hostile shelling by KABs, RMA reported.

