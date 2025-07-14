In Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of murdering and dismembering a peer.

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers established the circumstances of the brutal murder of a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office informed a 17-year-old citizen of suspicion on the fact of intentional murder (Part 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

According to the investigation, on July 12, 2025, late in the evening, a conflict occurred between two 17-year-old minors in a forest belt along Kiltseva Street in Kharkiv. The reason for the quarrel was the suspect's jealousy towards his friend because of a girl, as well as long-standing personal grievances.

The perpetrator pulled out a knife and inflicted numerous stab wounds on the opponent's body, from which the boy died on the spot. After committing the crime, the attacker left the body in the forest belt and fled the scene.

The assailant immediately informed his girlfriend about the murder. At first, she did not believe him, but agreed to come with him to the crime scene. When they returned together, the girl saw the victim's body lying on the ground.

In her presence, the assailant dismembered the body. Using a saw and a shovel, he separated the head, arms, and legs from the torso. The severed parts were packed into garbage bags and buried in the same forest belt, and the torso was dumped into an abandoned sewer well.

After that, the suspect burned his clothes that he was wearing during the commission of the crime.

The girl later reported that the boy had told her about previous conflicts with the deceased, claiming that the victim had allegedly mocked him, humiliated and insulted him. According to him, the idea of murder had appeared to him earlier, and on that day he simply "dared."

The girl was in a state of shock and could not immediately report the incident. Only after talking to the investigators did she tell about the circumstances of the murder and helped establish the location of the body - the prosecutor's office reported.

Law enforcement officers detained the 17-year-old boy in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. In court, prosecutors will insist on choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

