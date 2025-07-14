In Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of murdering and dismembering a peer.

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
04:21 PM • 11823 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
03:55 PM • 20818 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
03:24 PM • 19863 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
03:00 PM • 21562 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 25253 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 38384 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 37456 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 23120 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 27447 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
July 14, 10:15 AM • 28317 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1.3m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sectorJuly 14, 10:45 AM • 41769 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 55646 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 35254 views
Four Russian prisoners of war escaped in Kramatorsk: they may be dangerous12:25 PM • 18735 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 18019 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 18097 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change01:52 PM • 38384 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 37456 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 55727 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 281052 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 35321 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 46474 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 43187 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 128405 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 91597 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

In Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of murdering and dismembering a peer.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4948 views

In Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of murder and dismemberment of a peer. The conflict occurred on July 12, 2025, due to jealousy and personal insults, after which the suspect dismembered the victim's body.

In Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of murdering and dismembering a peer.

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers established the circumstances of the brutal murder of a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office informed a 17-year-old citizen of suspicion on the fact of intentional murder (Part 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

According to the investigation, on July 12, 2025, late in the evening, a conflict occurred between two 17-year-old minors in a forest belt along Kiltseva Street in Kharkiv. The reason for the quarrel was the suspect's jealousy towards his friend because of a girl, as well as long-standing personal grievances.

The perpetrator pulled out a knife and inflicted numerous stab wounds on the opponent's body, from which the boy died on the spot. After committing the crime, the attacker left the body in the forest belt and fled the scene.

The assailant immediately informed his girlfriend about the murder. At first, she did not believe him, but agreed to come with him to the crime scene. When they returned together, the girl saw the victim's body lying on the ground.

In her presence, the assailant dismembered the body. Using a saw and a shovel, he separated the head, arms, and legs from the torso. The severed parts were packed into garbage bags and buried in the same forest belt, and the torso was dumped into an abandoned sewer well.

After that, the suspect burned his clothes that he was wearing during the commission of the crime.

The girl later reported that the boy had told her about previous conflicts with the deceased, claiming that the victim had allegedly mocked him, humiliated and insulted him. According to him, the idea of murder had appeared to him earlier, and on that day he simply "dared."

The girl was in a state of shock and could not immediately report the incident. Only after talking to the investigators did she tell about the circumstances of the murder and helped establish the location of the body

- the prosecutor's office reported.

Law enforcement officers detained the 17-year-old boy in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. In court, prosecutors will insist on choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

In Kyiv, a suspect in the murder of a man in Troieshchyna was detained: he faces a significant sentence12.07.25, 12:13 • 5080 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9