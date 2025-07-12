$41.820.00
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, a suspect in the murder of a man in Troieshchyna was detained: he faces a significant sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

In Kyiv, a 41-year-old foreigner suspected of contract murder has been detained. On July 8, he fired two shots at a 47-year-old Kyiv resident, who died from his wounds.

In Kyiv, a suspect in the murder of a man in Troieshchyna was detained: he faces a significant sentence

A suspect in the murder of a Kyiv resident in Troieshchyna has been detained in Kyiv and is currently in custody. The man faces 10 to 15 years in prison, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified a 41-year-old foreigner of suspicion in a contract murder. It was established that on the morning of July 8, in the Troieshchyna residential area, the man put on dark clothes, covered his face with a panama hat, and fired two targeted shots at a Kyiv resident who had gotten into his car to go to work.

- stated in the message of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

It is reported that as a result of bullet wounds to the head, the 47-year-old victim died. The investigation knows that the men were not acquainted, so possible hostile relations between them could not have been the motive for the crime.

- stated in the message of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

The suspect in the murder was detained. His actions were qualified under paragraph 11 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, intentional murder committed by order.

Currently, the man has been remanded in custody. The article's sanction provides for imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or for life.

Addition

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings regarding the murder of an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine. The details of the incident are currently being clarified.

