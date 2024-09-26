Russian FAB-500 unexploded bomb found near Sumy bridge

An unexploded enemy FAB-500 bomb was found and defused near a bridge in Sumy, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"In Sumy, on the morning of September 26, an enemy FAB-500 guided aerial bomb was found near the Ivan Kharytonenko automobile bridge, which did not detonate when it fell," the statement said.

Explosives experts and all the necessary services were working at the site.

Later, the RMA reported that the threat of a Russian air bomb that did not detonate during the fall had been eliminated.

The bridge was temporarily blocked.

