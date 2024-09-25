Terrorists shelled 14 communities in Sumy region: 149 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops fired 67 times at Sumy region, 149 explosions were recorded. The attacks included artillery, mortars, bombs, and drones, with no casualties reported.
Details
According to the information, Mykolayivka, Khotyn, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Druzhbivska, Sveska, Seredyno-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska communities came under fire.
In particular:
Krasnopilska: the enemy struck with artillery (15 explosions), mortars (8 explosions), FPV drones (6 explosions) and dropped explosive devices of the VOG type from UAVs (4 explosions).
Khotynska: was shelled with artillery, 3 explosions were recorded.
Bilopilska: terrorists used adjusted KAB bombs (26 explosions) and mortars (9 explosions).
Velykopysarivska: : drop of explosive devices of VOG type (1 explosion), FPV drone attacks (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (8 explosions) were recorded.
Mykolaivska: airstrike by the Ukrainian military, 2 explosions were recorded.
Rechkivska: the enemy launched a bomb with a KAB, 3 explosions were recorded.
Shalyhinska: shelling from FPV drones (4 explosions) and mortars (12 explosions).
Seredyna-Budska: 4 mines were dropped on the territory of the community.
Sveska: one FPV drone attack was recorded (1 explosion).
Druzhbivska: 5 FPV drone attacks were made (5 explosions).
Esmanska: the aggressor dropped 6 mines and conducted FPV drone attacks (8 explosions).
Znob-Novhorodska: FPV drone attacks were recorded (2 explosions).
Novoslobidske: shelled with mortars (8 explosions) and multiple rocket launchers (10 explosions).
Hlukhivska: one FPV drone attack was recorded (1 explosion).
Preliminary, no casualties were reported.
