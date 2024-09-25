ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 83936 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170284 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139640 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144132 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139409 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112110 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174050 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian army shelled 12 communities in Sumy region overnight: 85 explosions, one wounded

Russian army shelled 12 communities in Sumy region overnight: 85 explosions, one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14365 views

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 85 explosions were recorded. 12 communities were attacked with various types of weapons, and a civilian was wounded in the Myropilska community.

Russian troops fired 32 times in Sumy region overnight, 85 explosions were recorded. 12 communities were attacked with various types of weapons, and a civilian was wounded in the Myropilska community. This was reported on Wednesday by the Sumy RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 85 explosions were recorded," the statement said.

As indicated, Sumy, Khotyn, Bilopillya, Miropillya, Krasnopillya, Velykopysarivska, Richkivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhiv, Shalyhinska, Esman, and Sveska communities were shelled:

- Khotyn community: 2 UAVs of "Geranium 2" type were shelled (2 explosions), and a KAB was launched (1 explosion).

- Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (6 explosions), mortars (8 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions), and dropped explosive devices from UAVs (2 explosions).

- Krasnopilska community: shelling using FPV drones (2 explosions), dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (4 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions) were recorded.

- Esman community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

- Miropilska community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (17 explosions), as a result of which a civilian was wounded. There were also attacks with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions).

- Bilopilska community: Russians dropped 1 mine and KAB (1 explosion) on the territory of the community.

- Sveska community: an FPV drone was used in the shelling (1 explosion).

- Shalyhynska community: launch of KAB (3 explosions) was recorded.

- Richkivska community: there were launches of KAB (7 explosions).

- Sumy community: there was a UAV attack (1 explosion), launch of KAB (1 explosion).

- Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

- Hlukhiv community: KAB was launched (1 explosion).

7 “Shaheds” shot down over Sumy region at night25.09.24, 09:11 • 15419 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136

