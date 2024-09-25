Russian army shelled 12 communities in Sumy region overnight: 85 explosions, one wounded

Russian troops fired 32 times in Sumy region overnight, 85 explosions were recorded. 12 communities were attacked with various types of weapons, and a civilian was wounded in the Myropilska community. This was reported on Wednesday by the Sumy RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 85 explosions were recorded," the statement said.

As indicated, Sumy, Khotyn, Bilopillya, Miropillya, Krasnopillya, Velykopysarivska, Richkivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhiv, Shalyhinska, Esman, and Sveska communities were shelled:

- Khotyn community: 2 UAVs of "Geranium 2" type were shelled (2 explosions), and a KAB was launched (1 explosion).

- Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (6 explosions), mortars (8 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions), and dropped explosive devices from UAVs (2 explosions).

- Krasnopilska community: shelling using FPV drones (2 explosions), dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (4 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions) were recorded.

- Esman community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

- Miropilska community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (17 explosions), as a result of which a civilian was wounded. There were also attacks with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions).

- Bilopilska community: Russians dropped 1 mine and KAB (1 explosion) on the territory of the community.

- Sveska community: an FPV drone was used in the shelling (1 explosion).

- Shalyhynska community: launch of KAB (3 explosions) was recorded.

- Richkivska community: there were launches of KAB (7 explosions).

- Sumy community: there was a UAV attack (1 explosion), launch of KAB (1 explosion).

- Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

- Hlukhiv community: KAB was launched (1 explosion).

