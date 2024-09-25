7 “Shaheds” shot down over Sumy region at night

On the night of September 25, the Air Defense Forces shot down 7 Shaheds over Sumy region. In September, the air defense destroyed 88 enemy air targets, the Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

In total, in September, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, the Armed Forces, border guards and volunteers from Sumy region destroyed 88 enemy air targets.

