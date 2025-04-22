Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36119 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55794 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81546 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134543 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109382 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221902 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113283 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84296 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68853 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Погода
+22°
1.5m/s
28%
750 mm
A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 56055 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 66413 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 74638 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 29791 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 40814 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 19230 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 36119 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 41487 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 134543 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 115467 views
Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Petro Poroshenko

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 5568 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 5986 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 30270 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 23428 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 75110 views
Shahed-136

DJI Mavic

Facebook

Fox News

The Guardian

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5478 views

Sean Ono Lennon stated that he and his brother Julian do not want to be compared. Earlier, Julian said that he and his brother are best friends.

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

Sean Ono Lennon says that he and his brother Julian "do not accept misleading comparisons and quarrels".

UNN reports with reference to NME.

Details

49-year-old Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, visited Instagram Stories to share a black and white photo of himself and his older half-brother, son of Beatles icon John Lennon.

At the same time, he emphasized that one should not accept false fabrications about the two people John Lennon loved the most.

Earlier this year, Julian admitted that he was not part of The Beatles' "inner circle" and often turned to his late father's former band for news.

I am grateful that Sean and I get along like a house on fire

- he said.

Julian confirmed that he and his brother are "best friends".

He (Sean) tells me everything he can, but everything is quite secret on the Beatles front

- Julian explained.

Julian also spoke about the relationship at the end of 2023. At that time, there were rumors of an alleged feud between them.

He said: "We have never quarreled in our lives."

And he emphasized the following:

I posted a lot of happy photos where we [Sean and I] do nothing but smile, laugh and act like idiots. It was important to me, for peace and for the family, because in the past, without a doubt, there was friction between everyone. But we are all getting a little older, and as we get older, we lose people, and now we realize what is most valuable in life.

Let us remind you

Directors McMahon and McGourty created the documentary film "Becoming Led Zeppelin" with the participation of all living members of the band.

Disney+ released a documentary about The Beatles' first visit to the USA in 1964. The film contains restored archival footage and reveals unique details of their triumphant tour.

Four biopics about the Beatles announced for 2028: the star cast has been revealed01.04.25, 09:11 • 185351 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

United States
