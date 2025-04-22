Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

Sean Ono Lennon says that he and his brother Julian "do not accept misleading comparisons and quarrels".

49-year-old Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, visited Instagram Stories to share a black and white photo of himself and his older half-brother, son of Beatles icon John Lennon.

At the same time, he emphasized that one should not accept false fabrications about the two people John Lennon loved the most.

Earlier this year, Julian admitted that he was not part of The Beatles' "inner circle" and often turned to his late father's former band for news.

I am grateful that Sean and I get along like a house on fire - he said.

Julian confirmed that he and his brother are "best friends".

He (Sean) tells me everything he can, but everything is quite secret on the Beatles front - Julian explained.

Julian also spoke about the relationship at the end of 2023. At that time, there were rumors of an alleged feud between them.

He said: "We have never quarreled in our lives."

And he emphasized the following:

I posted a lot of happy photos where we [Sean and I] do nothing but smile, laugh and act like idiots. It was important to me, for peace and for the family, because in the past, without a doubt, there was friction between everyone. But we are all getting a little older, and as we get older, we lose people, and now we realize what is most valuable in life.

