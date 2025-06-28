The DIU congratulated Bryansk military facilities on Ukraine's Constitution Day - drones hit targets of the 120th arsenal of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As the UNN interlocutor reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate's attack drones attacked Bryansk military facilities on the morning of June 28. As local media reported, loud shooting and a series of explosions were heard in the city afterwards.

"Oh, it thundered twice! They've really come for us," local public pages are full of messages from residents who heard unknown UAVs flying over and strong explosions. Local authorities did not comment on the explosions, only reminded about the ban on filming and publishing videos of "the consequences of air defense work."

As intelligence sources reported, "the HUR continues the operation to demilitarize the aggressor country, and today good drones hit the facilities of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense." Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

The interlocutor reminded that on the evening of June 26, HUR attack drones hit the storage warehouses for rocket fuel and lubricants of the 1061st center of the Russian Armed Forces' MTZ in Bryansk.

