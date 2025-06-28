DIU congratulated Bryansk's military facilities on Ukraine's Constitution Day: drones hit a Russian Ministry of Defense arsenal

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 32327 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 95477 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 122412 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 76725 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 192924 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 56118 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 68800 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 56233 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 52347 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 220488 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
7.6m/s
54%
746mm
Popular news
Partisans sabotaged the railway near Yasynuvata in Donetsk region - ATESHJune 28, 03:51 AM • 16395 views
Canada introduces quotas and 50% tariff on steel imports from countries without free trade agreementsJune 28, 05:19 AM • 4710 views
Polish President Duda arrived in Kyiv07:14 AM • 4008 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities07:59 AM • 10040 views
Latest enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was shot down near Dnipro - RMA09:59 AM • 19735 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 122412 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 129370 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 192924 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 129976 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 220488 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities07:59 AM • 10209 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 29251 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 35308 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 129370 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 68289 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

DIU congratulated Bryansk's military facilities on Ukraine's Constitution Day: drones hit a Russian Ministry of Defense arsenal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

On June 28, GUR attack drones targeted military facilities in Bryansk, hitting an arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Local residents reported hearing gunfire and explosions.

DIU congratulated Bryansk's military facilities on Ukraine's Constitution Day: drones hit a Russian Ministry of Defense arsenal

The DIU congratulated Bryansk military facilities on Ukraine's Constitution Day - drones hit targets of the 120th arsenal of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As the UNN interlocutor reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate's attack drones attacked Bryansk military facilities on the morning of June 28. As local media reported, loud shooting and a series of explosions were heard in the city afterwards.

"Oh, it thundered twice! They've really come for us," local public pages are full of messages from residents who heard unknown UAVs flying over and strong explosions. Local authorities did not comment on the explosions, only reminded about the ban on filming and publishing videos of "the consequences of air defense work."

As intelligence sources reported, "the HUR continues the operation to demilitarize the aggressor country, and today good drones hit the facilities of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense." Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

The interlocutor reminded that on the evening of June 26, HUR attack drones hit the storage warehouses for rocket fuel and lubricants of the 1061st center of the Russian Armed Forces' MTZ in Bryansk.

The Main Intelligence Directorate caused a rumble in Bryansk: intelligence drones attacked missile fuel storage depots26.06.25, 21:12 • 10149 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9