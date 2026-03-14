Massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure leaves part of Kyiv and 6 regions without power, schedule extended - Ministry of Energy

Russia launched a massive attack on the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region, energy facilities in other regions were also affected by the strikes, part of Kyiv and 6 regions were left without electricity, the time of outage schedules was extended, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy again launched a combined massive attack on the energy infrastructure of the city of Kyiv and the region. As a result, and due to shelling along the front line, energy infrastructure in other regions was also damaged. Because of this, as of this morning, there are blacked-out consumers in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Wherever the security situation allows, rescuers and energy workers, as noted, have already begun emergency restoration work to restore electricity to consumers as soon as possible.

As Ukrenergo noted, as a result of today's massive attack, the time and volume of consumption restriction measures have been forced to change.

Due to the massive shelling in some regions of Ukraine, consumption restriction measures have been strengthened. From 8:00 a.m., hourly outage schedules and power restriction schedules for businesses and industry have been introduced. - indicated the Ministry of Energy.

As Ukrenergo clarified, from 08:00, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly outages for all categories of consumers have been introduced in some regions of Ukraine. "These restrictions will be in effect until the end of the current day," the company reported.

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