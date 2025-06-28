Latest enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was shot down near Dnipro - RMA

Outside the city of Dnipro today, a new enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was destroyed, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The explosion heard in the suburbs of Dnipro is the work of our air defense. Thanks to the sky defenders for shooting down the latest Grom-1 bomb-missile. - wrote Lysak.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces informed about reports of a "KAB attack on Dnipro".

"We inform about reports of a "KAB attack on Dnipro". Around 11:30, an aerial target was detected from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, launched from an enemy tactical aircraft. The target flew over 100 km and was shot down by air defense outside the city of Dnipro. The type of aerial target will be established after studying the wreckage at the crash site," the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces indicated.

