Russia's attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed the lives of 21 people

The death toll from the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 has risen to 21, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Friday on Telegram, UNN reports.

On June 24, Dnipro experienced one of the most tragic attacks recently. The death toll in the city has risen to 21. Another 2 people died in Samara. - wrote the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In total, according to him, there are over 340 victims in the region, including 38 children.

"Search and rescue operations continue. There are still people considered missing," Klymenko noted.

