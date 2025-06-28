In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was detained on suspicion of raping a minor

In one of the villages of Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, police detained a man suspected of raping a minor. This was reported to UNN by law enforcement officers.

According to law enforcement, an unemployed man, born in 1999, used force to rape a 15-year-old girl from his village.

The man was detained.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (rape).

According to statistics on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office, for January-May 2025, 178 victims were recorded in cases of rape and attempted rape, including 147 females. Among the victims are 51 minors, 92 young children (under 14). As indicated, two of all victims died.