The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 32323 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 95461 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 122396 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 76716 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 192910 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 56116 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 68799 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 56233 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 52347 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 220487 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was detained on suspicion of raping a minor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man born in 1999 has been detained, suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl from his village. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was detained on suspicion of raping a minor

In one of the villages of Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, police detained a man suspected of raping a minor. This was reported to UNN by law enforcement officers.

Details

According to law enforcement, an unemployed man, born in 1999, used force to rape a 15-year-old girl from his village.

The man was detained.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (rape).

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was imprisoned for 13 years for raping a minor daughter06.06.25, 20:24 • 3518 views

Addition

According to statistics on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office, for January-May 2025, 178 victims were recorded in cases of rape and attempted rape, including 147 females. Among the victims are 51 minors, 92 young children (under 14). As indicated, two of all victims died.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

