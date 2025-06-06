In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was imprisoned for 13 years for raping a minor daughter

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment for sexual assault against his own daughter, who was only eight years old, writes UNN referring to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the principled position of juvenile prosecutors of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the court of first instance, by which a 66-year-old resident of the city was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment for raping a minor daughter - the statement reads.

The Prosecutor's Office stressed that the man's guilt has been proven and he received a sentence of eight years in prison.

It has been proven that the convict systematically committed sexual acts and raped his daughter in the absence of his wife. At the time of the illegal acts, the child was 8 years old - the statement reads.

It is reported that in November 2024, the court of first instance found the man guilty of committing this particularly serious crime.

In turn, the Court of Appeal rejected the defense's appeal and supported the position of juvenile prosecutors, leaving the verdict unchanged. It obliged to enter information into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against Sexual Freedom and Sexual Impropriety of a Minor.

The verdict has now entered into force - emphasized the Prosecutor's Office.

