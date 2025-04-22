Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

$41.380.02
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36185 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55885 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81614 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134645 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109443 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221927 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113307 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84299 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68856 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42472 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Tags
Authors
Popular news

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 56055 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 66413 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 74638 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 29791 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 40814 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 19273 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 36185 views

01:40 PM • 36185 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 41567 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 134645 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 115500 views
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 5606 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 6022 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 30328 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 23439 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 75167 views
Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5632 views

Barron Trump, son of Donald Trump, uses Xbox to communicate with college pals for security reasons. He cannot give his phone number to avoid disclosure.

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

According to a source, US President Barron Trump communicates with his college pals via Xbox instead of giving out his phone number, Page Six reports, writes UNN.

Details

"We have heard that Donald and Melania Trump's son, Barron, 19, has a new way of communicating with his college pals at New York University (NYU)," the publication writes.

Earlier it was reported that Trump's son, who is constantly monitored by Secret Service agents on campus, asked his peers to communicate online via Discord, a chat program for gamers.

"We have heard that he now communicates with his friends on another gaming platform, Xbox," the publication notes.

"He's added it to his repertoire," a source said. "It's his favorite platform for communication."

TMZ reported that Trump is "almost non-existent" on campus - quickly entering and exiting class and surrounded by the Secret Service, making it difficult for him to make friends like a regular college student.

"Our source tells us that the freshman... connects via gaming platforms because he can't give out his phone number for security reasons and to keep his number from becoming public knowledge," the publication notes.

As for his personal number, the source explains that disclosing it "creates more problems than benefits. If people get the number, they'll give it out, and then a million people will call non-stop. You'll have to constantly change the number, and it'll turn into a carousel."

"We have heard that Trump does not talk to strangers on the platform and only gives his gaming information to people he knows personally," the publication writes.

"It's a gamer-bro culture, they ask each other for their player tag," the source says. "He knows people."

Xbox allows users to send text messages as well as use voice chat.

Addition

US President Donald Trump has previously praised his son's technical skills.

In March, he told Laurie Ingraham of Fox News: "I turned off his laptop, said, 'Oh, okay,' and came back five minutes later, he had a laptop. I asked, 'How did you do that?'"

It seems his son replied, "None of your business, Dad," the president said.

"He has incredible technological abilities," Trump said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
