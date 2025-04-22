Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

According to a source, US President Barron Trump communicates with his college pals via Xbox instead of giving out his phone number, Page Six reports, writes UNN.

Details

"We have heard that Donald and Melania Trump's son, Barron, 19, has a new way of communicating with his college pals at New York University (NYU)," the publication writes.

Earlier it was reported that Trump's son, who is constantly monitored by Secret Service agents on campus, asked his peers to communicate online via Discord, a chat program for gamers.

"We have heard that he now communicates with his friends on another gaming platform, Xbox," the publication notes.

"He's added it to his repertoire," a source said. "It's his favorite platform for communication."

TMZ reported that Trump is "almost non-existent" on campus - quickly entering and exiting class and surrounded by the Secret Service, making it difficult for him to make friends like a regular college student.

"Our source tells us that the freshman... connects via gaming platforms because he can't give out his phone number for security reasons and to keep his number from becoming public knowledge," the publication notes.

As for his personal number, the source explains that disclosing it "creates more problems than benefits. If people get the number, they'll give it out, and then a million people will call non-stop. You'll have to constantly change the number, and it'll turn into a carousel."

"We have heard that Trump does not talk to strangers on the platform and only gives his gaming information to people he knows personally," the publication writes.

"It's a gamer-bro culture, they ask each other for their player tag," the source says. "He knows people."

Xbox allows users to send text messages as well as use voice chat.

Addition

US President Donald Trump has previously praised his son's technical skills.

In March, he told Laurie Ingraham of Fox News: "I turned off his laptop, said, 'Oh, okay,' and came back five minutes later, he had a laptop. I asked, 'How did you do that?'"

It seems his son replied, "None of your business, Dad," the president said.

"He has incredible technological abilities," Trump said.