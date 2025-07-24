Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for "Lyut" brigade commander Maksym Kazban

On Thursday, July 24, Kyiv bid farewell to Maksym Kazban, commander of the National Police of Ukraine's Joint Assault Brigade "Lyut". This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, the Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi, deputy heads of departments, combat commanders, comrades-in-arms, relatives, friends, and colleagues came to bid farewell to the Hero.

Maksym Kazban was buried on the Alley of Warriors at Baikove Cemetery. He proved every day that honor, duty, and love for Ukraine are not just words, but a choice of the heart - the message says.

On July 22, Maksym Kazban, commander of the National Police of Ukraine's Joint Assault Brigade "Lyut", died in a car accident in Donetsk region.