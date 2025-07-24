Ukrzaliznytsia strengthens document checks before boarding: what is known

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47714 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 40696 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 74725 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 61224 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 73168 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 94062 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 67491 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 50234 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74273 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161362 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news
Already 7 injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shownJuly 24, 05:36 AM • 32745 views
Kyiv region introduces differentiated air raid alert signal: what it meansJuly 24, 06:39 AM • 24471 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 96517 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - ZelenskyyJuly 24, 07:40 AM • 14240 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPPJuly 24, 08:03 AM • 60845 views
Publications
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47712 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 97575 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161361 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 243486 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 299469 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 178316 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 296889 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 381121 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 385543 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 374442 views
Actual
Su-34
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Facebook
TikTok
Instagram

Ukrzaliznytsia strengthens document checks before boarding: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is strengthening passenger document checks before boarding trains due to complaints about inadequate control. Railway workers will more thoroughly verify data, and armed security groups will operate at stations.

Ukrzaliznytsia strengthens document checks before boarding: what is known

During passenger boarding on trains, railway workers will intensify checks. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

In recent days, we have received a number of complaints regarding improper document control by train crews — in particular, whether the name on the ticket matches the name on the passenger's passport.

- the message says.

Therefore, Ukrzaliznytsia is strengthening document checks before boarding:

  • militarized security groups will selectively work at stations;
    • train crews received additional instructions regarding thorough data verification.

      Ukrzaliznytsia already has a number of control tools that have been in operation for over two years:

      • to purchase tickets for popular international routes, verification through Diia is required;
        • hundreds of passengers with tickets in someone else's name have already been denied boarding;
          • OLX blocks fraudsters who try to resell tickets — if you see such ads, let us know.

            We strive to give every honest Ukrainian passenger the opportunity to freely purchase a ticket in the desired direction, - added Ukrzaliznytsia

            - added Ukrzaliznytsia.

            Ukrzaliznytsia continues to allocate a reserve of tickets for military personnel, prioritize children's groups from frontline regions, and transport wounded, internally displaced persons, and international diplomacy in its carriages.

            Recall

            JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Ministry of Development updated the rules for animal transportation, allowing large dogs to travel in all types of carriages provided that seats are purchased. Small animals can now stay in compartments without a rigid carrier, and service dogs of the Defense Forces travel free of charge.

            Olga Rozgon

            Olga Rozgon

            Society
            Diia (service)
            Ukrainian Railways
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9