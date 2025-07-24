Ukrzaliznytsia strengthens document checks before boarding: what is known

During passenger boarding on trains, railway workers will intensify checks. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

In recent days, we have received a number of complaints regarding improper document control by train crews — in particular, whether the name on the ticket matches the name on the passenger's passport. - the message says.

Therefore, Ukrzaliznytsia is strengthening document checks before boarding:

militarized security groups will selectively work at stations;

train crews received additional instructions regarding thorough data verification.

Ukrzaliznytsia already has a number of control tools that have been in operation for over two years:

to purchase tickets for popular international routes, verification through Diia is required;

hundreds of passengers with tickets in someone else's name have already been denied boarding;

OLX blocks fraudsters who try to resell tickets — if you see such ads, let us know.

We strive to give every honest Ukrainian passenger the opportunity to freely purchase a ticket in the desired direction, - added Ukrzaliznytsia - added Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia continues to allocate a reserve of tickets for military personnel, prioritize children's groups from frontline regions, and transport wounded, internally displaced persons, and international diplomacy in its carriages.

Recall

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Ministry of Development updated the rules for animal transportation, allowing large dogs to travel in all types of carriages provided that seats are purchased. Small animals can now stay in compartments without a rigid carrier, and service dogs of the Defense Forces travel free of charge.