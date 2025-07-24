$41.770.00
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9140 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada aimed at strengthening the law enforcement system and the independence of anti-corruption bodies. The document also provides for protection against Russian influence.

Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office," UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy submitted to parliament the draft law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Strengthening of Powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office."

Currently, the text of the draft law is not available on the Rada's website.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances during martial law." The document was supported by 263 MPs.

The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

According to the amendments to the draft law, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to issue written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. This primarily concerns providing him with pre-trial investigation materials, with a deadline and method for their execution.

In addition, the Prosecutor General will be able to transfer cases from the jurisdiction of one pre-trial investigation body to another pre-trial investigation body "in case of ineffective pre-trial investigation or in the presence of objective circumstances that make it impossible for the relevant body to function."

An alternative draft law No. 13531 has been officially registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to review the powers of NABU and SAP. The document clarifies the procedures for prosecutor's control during pre-trial investigation.

Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system, ensuring that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and – very importantly – all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document will be a response to public demands and will take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had approved the text of a new draft law to strengthen law enforcement, the independence of anti-corruption bodies, and protection from Russian influence.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
