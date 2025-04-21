"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

The loss of scientific lands belonging to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine (NAAS) could lead to the destruction of the entire system of agrarian selection, the degradation of the horticulture industry, and the loss of biodiversity. Volodymyr Pechko, head of the Public Union "Ukrsadvinprom", stated this in an exclusive comment to UNN.

The cost of propagating just 1 crop can range from 1 to tens of millions of dollars. Therefore, the question is, what could we lose the ability and skill to propagate? And buy these technologies from foreigners.

A lot of work that is already finished and included in the registers, and a lot currently in progress, may be lost. These are really varieties (garden grapes since the time of Tairov). That's why we don't pay for the technology today, but overall it costs millions of dollars.

Volodymyr Pechko, head of the Public Union "Ukrsadvinprom", noted that demand for Ukrainian varieties remains high today, but scientists are forced to work in conditions of chronic underfunding and outdated material and technical base. Despite this, NAAS institutes provide Ukrainian farmers with domestic varieties for crop production and horticulture, which are popular among the population and have significant potential on the international market.

We have very high demand for domestic varieties for crop production and horticulture, in particular. Citizens are mostly guided by Ukrainian selection. Yes, we are working on increasing exports, and foreign varieties are indeed popular abroad - but that's another story. However, for Ukrainians, such apple varieties as Melba, Semerenka, Idared and others remain the most familiar and in demand. It is these, our domestic varieties, that are especially important and needed - the expert said.

Volodymyr Pechko emphasized that NAAS institutes are not just buildings, but entire scientific and production ecosystems that include experimental plots, mother plants, nurseries, and high-level specialists.

The cost of propagating just one crop can range from one to tens of millions of dollars. Today, Ukraine possesses the necessary knowledge and specialists for this process, but there is a risk that we will lose not only the infrastructure but also the very ability to propagate - and will be forced to buy these technologies abroad. Already, a significant part of the breeding work, which is either completed and included in official registers or is at the final stage, is under threat. This includes, in particular, unique garden and grape varieties bred since the time of Tairov (Note: Vasyl Tairov - founder of the nursery base for viticulture in Ukraine). Today we do not pay for these technologies, but in fact, they have a market value of millions of dollars - the expert underlined.

According to Pechko, NAAS scientific institutions are a true pride of Ukraine, as in many countries around the world, a similar system of agrarian science has already been lost. As an example of international recognition of Ukrainian experience, Pechko mentioned Uzbekistan, where they became interested in creating a biocenter based on the Ukrainian model and even expressed readiness to invite our specialists to launch it.

A biocenter for propagation is being built at the Institute of Horticulture. And when Uzbekistan heard about this, they said: "Could you come for a few years and build such a center for us? We have money." Because they only have cherry propagation, with funding from USAID and China. And our scientists are capable of propagating any crop and know how to cure it if it's infected biomaterial - Pechko told.

The expert also emphasized that agrarian science in Ukraine has been suffering from chronic underfunding for many years due to various challenges. Despite this, quick results are expected from science, although reality shows something completely different. Developing a new plant variety is painstaking work that takes decades and requires systemic support. Ill-considered decisions regarding the transfer of land or the reduction of scientific programs can easily negate many years of breeders' efforts. That is why, according to the expert, Ukrainian scientists deserve not only respect but also real protection - as they dedicate their entire lives to this cause.

Tens of years must be spent on each variety. If it is berries - less, if apples, pears - more. These are truly people who are fanatically doing their job. They are fans of their work. Speaking about the things that are happening now - the initiatives to transfer land - this prospect even frightens me a little - Pechko emphasized.

In the conversation, Volodymyr Pechko recalled a tragic case from the time of the Soviet "dry law". In 1986, after the adoption of resolutions on the mass uprooting of vineyards, the outstanding breeder Pavlo Holodryha, who had worked his whole life on developing new grape varieties, could not bear the loss of his life's work and committed suicide.

According to the expert, the current situation with the transfer of NAAS lands creates a real threat to the destruction of unique achievements of Ukrainian science. This is not just about infrastructure, but about decades of accumulated breeding results that are of high value both for the domestic market and for export. Varieties developed by Ukrainian scientists are often unique in their taste, shelf life, and aroma. The state is currently faced with a choice - either preserve these assets and earn millions from them, or destroy them and lose them forever.

As Pechko notes, in addition to new breeds, NAAS institutes also store valuable collections that were rescued from temporarily occupied territories. Furthermore, some varieties have historical origins - these are cultures brought to Ukraine from Europe more than 150 years ago. Their preservation is not only a matter of science but also of national memory.

Collections of varieties were brought from Europe 150 years ago. A lot has been preserved over the years. The work of breeders is an asset. And I do not see the expediency of stopping the work of these people - he emphasizes.

The SDFFU published an official statement, appealing that the lands that are to be transferred from NAAS management are not being removed from state ownership, but will bring greater revenues to the state budget. At the same time, behind the formulation "inefficiency" lies a deep misunderstanding of the specifics of scientific agricultural activity.

At NAAS, they explain that the lands currently under threat of confiscation are the basis of the work of 42 scientific institutions and 63 state enterprises of NAAS, including experimental farms, scientific institutes, national scientific centers. This concerns polygons for breeding work and creating new varieties of agricultural crops, territories for growing elite seeds, testing the latest agricultural technologies, preserving and developing the base of genetic resources of plants and animals.