Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

Universal Pictures is launching the production of a new video game adaptation — OutRun from Sega.

According to Deadline sources, the studio is developing a feature-length adaptation of the iconic Sega arcade video game OutRun, with Michael Bay directing the film and Sydney Sweeney producing it. And Jason Rotwell will write the script. Bay will also co-produce with his partner Brad Fuller through Platinum Dunes.

The project is under development, and Sweeney is currently only producing. Toru Nakahara will also produce for Sega, and Shuji Utsumi will oversee the project on behalf of Sega.

The plot details are unclear. Sega's OutRun series is a franchise that comes from some of the most successful arcade games in the world in the 1980s. The game started a new genre of racing games and spawned a subgenre of electronic music aptly named "OutRun".

The unique combination made it a global hit. Since then, many installments have been released, including versions for home consoles, and it continues to be one of Sega's flagship franchises.

OutRun is expected to follow "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Five Nights at Freddy's," which grossed $1.4 billion and $290 million worldwide, respectively.

In September 2024, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming "Minecraft" movie, which became the first "live" adaptation of one of the best-selling games of all time.