Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7404 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 23057 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47617 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140561 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77321 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68829 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64268 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40282 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31821 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
25%
751 mm
Popular news

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 25371 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 46380 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 28413 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 23426 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 9926 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 23057 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 64814 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140561 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 55506 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 62270 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Ivan Fedorov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 5100 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 29324 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 32522 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 29742 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 62933 views
Actual

Telegram

The Washington Post

The Times

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4932 views

Universal Pictures is launching production of the film OutRun. Michael Bay will direct, and Sydney Sweeney will produce the film adaptation of the iconic video game.

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

Universal Pictures is launching the production of a new video game adaptation — OutRun from Sega.

This is reported by Deadline, writes UNN.

Details 

According to Deadline sources, the studio is developing a feature-length adaptation of the iconic Sega arcade video game OutRun, with Michael Bay directing the film and Sydney Sweeney producing it. And Jason Rotwell will write the script. Bay will also co-produce with his partner Brad Fuller through Platinum Dunes.

The project is under development, and Sweeney is currently only producing. Toru Nakahara will also produce for Sega, and Shuji Utsumi will oversee the project on behalf of Sega.

Netflix will improve search with AI18.04.25, 16:58 • 41414 views

The plot details are unclear.  Sega's OutRun series is a franchise that comes from some of the most successful arcade games in the world in the 1980s. The game started a new genre of racing games and spawned a subgenre of electronic music aptly named "OutRun".

The unique combination made it a global hit. Since then, many installments have been released, including versions for home consoles, and it continues to be one of Sega's flagship franchises.

OutRun is expected to follow "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Five Nights at Freddy's," which grossed $1.4 billion and $290 million worldwide, respectively.

Recall

 In September 2024, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming "Minecraft" movie, which became the first "live" adaptation of one of the best-selling games of all time.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

UNN Lite
Brent
$67.09
Bitcoin
$88,403.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.79
Золото
$3,455.41
Ethereum
$1,629.12