The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7434 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 23140 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47666 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140632 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77371 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68853 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64284 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40283 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31823 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Publications
Exclusives
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7238 views

The funeral of the 88-year-old Pope, who died after a stroke and cardiac arrest, will take place on Saturday at 8:00 AM GMT. Earlier this year, the pontiff spent five weeks in the hospital due to pneumonia.

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
x.com/VaticanNews

The funeral of Pope Francis, who died on Monday, will take place on Saturday, April 26, Vatican News, a news service provided by the Dicastery for Communication of the Holy See, reports UNN.

Details

Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Chief Master of Ceremonies of the Papal Liturgical Celebrations, announced that on Wednesday, April 23, the coffin with the body of the deceased Pope Francis will be transferred from the chapel of the "House of Saint Martha" to the Basilica of Saint Peter.

After a short prayer led by Cardinal-Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, the procession will pass through St. Martha's Square and the Roman Proto-Martyrs, through the arch under the bell tower to St. Peter's Square, from which to the Basilica through the central entrance. At the main altar, the Cardinal-Camerlengo will lead the Liturgy of the Word, after which it will be possible to pay tribute to the deceased.

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. The Holy Mass will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals. After the Eucharistic service and the performance of the rites of last farewell, the coffin will be transported to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial

- writes Vatican News.

Meanwhile, in the chapel of the "House of Saint Martha," Vatican employees have the opportunity to say goodbye to Pope Francis.

According to Vatican News, on April 21, Cardinal Kevin Farrell presided over the rite of confirming the death and placing the body of Pope Francis in the coffin.

Also on Monday, the papal apartments were sealed after the death of Pope Francis.

Addition

88-year-old Francis died unexpectedly on Monday after a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican said.

Earlier this year, the pontiff spent five weeks in hospital with bilateral pneumonia. But he returned to his home in the Vatican nearly a month ago and seemed to be recovering, appearing in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Pope Francis
Vatican City
