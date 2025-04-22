The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

The funeral of Pope Francis, who died on Monday, will take place on Saturday, April 26, Vatican News, a news service provided by the Dicastery for Communication of the Holy See, reports UNN.

Details

Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Chief Master of Ceremonies of the Papal Liturgical Celebrations, announced that on Wednesday, April 23, the coffin with the body of the deceased Pope Francis will be transferred from the chapel of the "House of Saint Martha" to the Basilica of Saint Peter.

After a short prayer led by Cardinal-Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, the procession will pass through St. Martha's Square and the Roman Proto-Martyrs, through the arch under the bell tower to St. Peter's Square, from which to the Basilica through the central entrance. At the main altar, the Cardinal-Camerlengo will lead the Liturgy of the Word, after which it will be possible to pay tribute to the deceased.

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. The Holy Mass will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals. After the Eucharistic service and the performance of the rites of last farewell, the coffin will be transported to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial - writes Vatican News.

Meanwhile, in the chapel of the "House of Saint Martha," Vatican employees have the opportunity to say goodbye to Pope Francis.

According to Vatican News, on April 21, Cardinal Kevin Farrell presided over the rite of confirming the death and placing the body of Pope Francis in the coffin.

Also on Monday, the papal apartments were sealed after the death of Pope Francis.



Addition

88-year-old Francis died unexpectedly on Monday after a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican said.

Earlier this year, the pontiff spent five weeks in hospital with bilateral pneumonia. But he returned to his home in the Vatican nearly a month ago and seemed to be recovering, appearing in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.