The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

The Verkhovna Rada Committee of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy demands an inspection by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption regarding the conflict of interest of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DERZHZEMBANK LLC Oleksandr Vasylchenko, who is also the head of the Department of Agricultural Enterprises of the State Property Fund. This is stated in the decision of the parliamentary committee, which is at the disposal of UNN.

Reservations were expressed regarding a possible conflict of interest of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DERZHZEMBANK LLC Vasylchenko O. A., in connection with his combination of the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DERZHZEMBANK LLC, the management body of which is the State Property Fund of Ukraine, and the position of Head of the Department of Agro-Industrial Complex Enterprises of the State Property Fund of Ukraine - the decision reads.

The Committee plans to appeal to the NACP regarding the establishment of the legality of such activities and a possible existing conflict of interests.

During the discussion at the committee meeting of information on the activities of the State Property Fund and DERZHZEMBANK LLC, people's deputies expressed numerous comments, in particular regarding the absence of an approved financial plan of the company for 2025. Members of the Agrarian Committee of the Council emphasized the need to submit the financial plan to the Committee after its approval in order to further study the issue of efficiency of management of agricultural land by the specified company.

In addition, parliamentarians recommended that the State Property Fund, which is in charge of DERZHZEMBANK LLC, ensure the implementation of planned indicators of revenues to the special fund of the budget from the sublease of land transferred to the company. The Committee expects a corresponding report every month.

Let us remind you

The Council Committee also demands a detailed analysis of state lands of the State Property Fund transferred for sublease. People's deputies suspect violations of the law during the transfer, in particular, failure to take into account the type of land. In addition, the relevant committee demands a report on state lands that were transferred to the Fund, but were never subleased.

The Agrarian Committee of the Council called on the Cabinet of Ministers not to withdraw state lands of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences in favor of the State Property Fund. People's deputies are convinced that this threatens the loss of domestic selection, scientific schools, jobs and food security. Members of the committee emphasized that the dispossession of land from scientific institutions and state enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, which carry out effective economic activities, will result in a reduction of jobs, which will lead to social tension in the conditions of war and undermine food and economic security of Ukraine.

In addition, the Government should determine the optimal amount of land use by scientific institutions and enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, which will ensure the implementation of state programs and statutory tasks and the preservation of the fields of selection, seed production, horticulture, viticulture and microbiology.

At the same time, the State Property Fund of Ukraine should withdraw, review and amend the draft order of the CMU regarding the withdrawal of state land plots, in particular, the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences.

Let's add

Almost a year ago, the State Property Fund created the first operator of state lands, DERZHZEMBANK LLC, the purpose of which is to lease land and thus fill the state budget. The first pool of state lands with a total area of almost 91 thousand hectares was transferred there, which the State Property Fund took from various state enterprises and institutions. However, during this time, Derzhzemobank managed to lease only a little more than 20 thousand hectares.