Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Representatives of Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will work in London on Wednesday. Their goal is to achieve an unconditional ceasefire.
Ukraine, Britain, France, the United States will work in London as early as Wednesday to achieve an unconditional ceasefire. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a conversation with the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reported UNN.
As early as Wednesday, our representatives will work in London. Ukraine, Britain, France, the United States. We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible to achieve an unconditional ceasefire with the subsequent assurance of establishing a real and lasting peace
The President of Ukraine thanked all partners who are helping.
An unconditional ceasefire should be the first step to peace, and this Easter showed that Russia's actions are the reason for the prolonged war
The head of the Ukrainian state called the conversation with Starmer "good and detailed."
We also discussed joint work with Keir in European security formats. Thank you, Britain!
