Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 13189 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 39235 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 29044 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 27544 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 30489 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 25527 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 21783 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60100 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38106 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52755 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12987 views

Representatives of Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will work in London on Wednesday. Their goal is to achieve an unconditional ceasefire.

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Britain, France, the United States will work in London as early as Wednesday to achieve an unconditional ceasefire. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a conversation with the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reported UNN.

As early as Wednesday, our representatives will work in London. Ukraine, Britain, France, the United States. We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible to achieve an unconditional ceasefire with the subsequent assurance of establishing a real and lasting peace 

- Zelensky reported.

The President of Ukraine thanked all partners who are helping.

An unconditional ceasefire should be the first step to peace, and this Easter showed that Russia's actions are the reason for the prolonged war 

- Zelensky emphasized.

We will add

The head of the Ukrainian state called the conversation with Starmer "good and detailed."

We also discussed joint work with Keir in European security formats. Thank you, Britain! 

- Zelensky summarized.

Trump's team says they intend to approve a decision on a complete ceasefire in London - NY Post19.04.25, 12:02 • 11646 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
