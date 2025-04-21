Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Britain, France, the United States will work in London as early as Wednesday to achieve an unconditional ceasefire. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a conversation with the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reported UNN.

As early as Wednesday, our representatives will work in London. Ukraine, Britain, France, the United States. We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible to achieve an unconditional ceasefire with the subsequent assurance of establishing a real and lasting peace - Zelensky reported.

The President of Ukraine thanked all partners who are helping.

An unconditional ceasefire should be the first step to peace, and this Easter showed that Russia's actions are the reason for the prolonged war - Zelensky emphasized.

The head of the Ukrainian state called the conversation with Starmer "good and detailed."

We also discussed joint work with Keir in European security formats. Thank you, Britain! - Zelensky summarized.

