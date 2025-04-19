Trump's team says they intend to approve a decision on a complete ceasefire in London - NY Post

In London this week, there is an intention to approve a decision on a full and comprehensive ceasefire, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov informed the United States that Ukraine 90% supports U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan. The next move is Russia's. This is reported by the publication New York Post with reference to a source in the Trump administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Ukraine's defense minister told American officials that Kyiv 90% supports President Trump's peace plan, presented this week in Paris by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and two special envoys tasked with ending the Russian invasion of its neighbor," the source said.

It is noted that the question now is whether Moscow, which is disrupting Trump's efforts to achieve a full ceasefire and peace agreement, will join these efforts.

"In London this week, we want to approve a decision on a full and comprehensive ceasefire. Then we intend to hold discussions with the Russians and then say, 'Okay, this is your best and final offer,' to figure out where both sides stand. And once we understand that, then the next steps will be determined," the source added.

At the same time, Rustem Umerov and Ukrainian officials expressed reservations about the peace plan, most of which concern where the ceasefire line would be drawn, which would freeze the fighting.

"I think part of their concern is related to the land... specifically what they call 'de jure' and 'de facto.' 'De facto' means we acknowledge that the Russians have occupied this land, but we are not saying Ukraine is going to give it up forever. 'De jure' means we acknowledge that the Russians are taking this land, and we will never see it again," the administration official said.

According to a high-ranking official, to force Russia to come to the negotiating table, U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff could offer Moscow a "carrot" in the form of sanctions easing - and perhaps the unfreezing of seized assets.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's threats regarding Washington's withdrawal from peace talks were "mostly directed" at Ukraine; during the Paris meetings, Rubio did not talk about increasing pressure on Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Trump also said that Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine would come this week.