Trump's team says they intend to approve a decision on a complete ceasefire in London - NY Post

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 54546 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 77699 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 78708 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 83857 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 117939 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 95276 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 164976 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54350 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142526 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86798 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Popular news

China and Russia pose a common threat to the world - Prime Minister of Canada

April 19, 01:13 AM • 8102 views

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

April 19, 03:22 AM • 13281 views

AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

April 19, 03:41 AM • 6346 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

April 19, 04:13 AM • 10797 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 11694 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

08:45 AM • 4338 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 11746 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 54546 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 96863 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 151748 views
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 21226 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 23752 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 25396 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 59303 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 71727 views
Trump's team says they intend to approve a decision on a complete ceasefire in London - NY Post

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2026 views

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov informed the USA that Ukraine 90% supports President Donald Trump's peace plan. The decisive step is now up to Russia, while a decision on a complete ceasefire is being prepared in London.

Trump's team says they intend to approve a decision on a complete ceasefire in London - NY Post

In London this week, there is an intention to approve a decision on a full and comprehensive ceasefire, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov informed the United States that Ukraine 90% supports U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan. The next move is Russia's. This is reported by the publication New York Post with reference to a source in the Trump administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Ukraine's defense minister told American officials that Kyiv 90% supports President Trump's peace plan, presented this week in Paris by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and two special envoys tasked with ending the Russian invasion of its neighbor," the source said.

It is noted that the question now is whether Moscow, which is disrupting Trump's efforts to achieve a full ceasefire and peace agreement, will join these efforts.

"In London this week, we want to approve a decision on a full and comprehensive ceasefire. Then we intend to hold discussions with the Russians and then say, 'Okay, this is your best and final offer,' to figure out where both sides stand. And once we understand that, then the next steps will be determined," the source added.

At the same time, Rustem Umerov and Ukrainian officials expressed reservations about the peace plan, most of which concern where the ceasefire line would be drawn, which would freeze the fighting.

"I think part of their concern is related to the land... specifically what they call 'de jure' and 'de facto.' 'De facto' means we acknowledge that the Russians have occupied this land, but we are not saying Ukraine is going to give it up forever. 'De jure' means we acknowledge that the Russians are taking this land, and we will never see it again," the administration official said.

According to a high-ranking official, to force Russia to come to the negotiating table, U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff could offer Moscow a "carrot" in the form of sanctions easing - and perhaps the unfreezing of seized assets.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's threats regarding Washington's withdrawal from peace talks were "mostly directed" at Ukraine; during the Paris meetings, Rubio did not talk about increasing pressure on Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Trump also said that Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine would come this week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Paris
United States
Ukraine
London
