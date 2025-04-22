$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 3044 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 10021 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

01:40 PM • 50785 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 69133 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 91132 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 148947 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 117203 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 225665 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 117720 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85006 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 32543 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 40042 views

A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details

April 22, 11:06 AM • 20257 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 55161 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 32043 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 32207 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 50785 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 55332 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 148947 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 121266 views
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 10366 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 10531 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 40161 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 32658 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 81385 views
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2166 views

The President of Ukraine stated that the cessation of US aid could lead to the loss of Kyiv as a strategic partner. He also emphasized that soldiers from the DPRK and China are fighting in Ukraine.

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

The United States' withdrawal from the negotiation process and the termination of aid to Ukraine may lead to America losing Kyiv as a strategic partner. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, writes UNN.

We would not want America to withdraw from this aid, because it is not only about weapons. It is also about intelligence, ballistics, about life. I think it will be a loss of a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine 

- Zelenskyy explained.

The Head of State also reminded that military personnel from the DPRK and China are fighting in Ukraine. Russia is also supported by Iran, which is an enemy of the United States.

It seems strange to me that North Korea is an ally of Russia, supplying shells and people against us, when we see such unkind cases with Chinese soldiers. We see this and we confirm it with facts. When Iran is an enemy of the United States, they are really geopolitical enemies, Ukraine is a strategic partner of the United States. How can you not help a partner?

 - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Also, the President expressed hope that Trump will not stop supporting Ukraine and called the possible withdrawal of the United States from the negotiation process a "dangerous moment".

We are allies. Russians are historical enemies with Americans. Therefore, this is a dangerous moment, it is a very bad signal if America leaves. We very much hope that President Trump will support Ukraine and will put pressure on Russia. We really believe in it 

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop trying to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
North Korea
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
