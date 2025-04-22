The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

The United States' withdrawal from the negotiation process and the termination of aid to Ukraine may lead to America losing Kyiv as a strategic partner. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, writes UNN.

We would not want America to withdraw from this aid, because it is not only about weapons. It is also about intelligence, ballistics, about life. I think it will be a loss of a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine - Zelenskyy explained.

The Head of State also reminded that military personnel from the DPRK and China are fighting in Ukraine. Russia is also supported by Iran, which is an enemy of the United States.

It seems strange to me that North Korea is an ally of Russia, supplying shells and people against us, when we see such unkind cases with Chinese soldiers. We see this and we confirm it with facts. When Iran is an enemy of the United States, they are really geopolitical enemies, Ukraine is a strategic partner of the United States. How can you not help a partner? - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Also, the President expressed hope that Trump will not stop supporting Ukraine and called the possible withdrawal of the United States from the negotiation process a "dangerous moment".

We are allies. Russians are historical enemies with Americans. Therefore, this is a dangerous moment, it is a very bad signal if America leaves. We very much hope that President Trump will support Ukraine and will put pressure on Russia. We really believe in it - said Zelenskyy.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop trying to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.