Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his readiness to meet with Donald Trump in the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis. Both leaders have officially confirmed their visit to Rome.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican. Both leaders will be there during the funeral of Pope Francis. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, reports UNN.
Yes, I would like to, I am ready. We are always ready to meet with partners from the United States. Always
We remind
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to Rome to honor the deceased Pope Francis, who is to be buried this Saturday.
"On Tuesday, a source in the Ukrainian president's office told AFP that Zelenskyy would also come to Rome," the publication writes.
Also, US President Donald Trump officially confirmed his visit to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.
Addition
The spiritual testament of Pope Francis dated June 29, 2022, in which he gives instructions for his burial in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) in Rome, has been published.