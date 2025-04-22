$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 3178 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 10097 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

01:40 PM • 50855 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 69171 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 91165 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 148987 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 117211 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 225667 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 117731 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85008 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 32543 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 40042 views

A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details

April 22, 11:06 AM • 20257 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 55161 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 32043 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 32270 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 50855 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 55393 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 148987 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 121290 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 10384 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 10548 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 40207 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 32702 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 81399 views
Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7364 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his readiness to meet with Donald Trump in the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis. Both leaders have officially confirmed their visit to Rome.

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican. Both leaders will be there during the funeral of Pope Francis. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Yes, I would like to, I am ready. We are always ready to meet with partners from the United States. Always 

- Zelenskyy assured, answering a question about whether he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican.

We remind

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to Rome to honor the deceased Pope Francis, who is to be buried this Saturday.

"On Tuesday, a source in the Ukrainian president's office told AFP that Zelenskyy would also come to Rome," the publication writes.

Also, US President Donald Trump officially confirmed his visit to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Addition

The spiritual testament of Pope Francis dated June 29, 2022, in which he gives instructions for his burial in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) in Rome, has been published.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Rome
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Vatican City
