Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican. Both leaders will be there during the funeral of Pope Francis. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Yes, I would like to, I am ready. We are always ready to meet with partners from the United States. Always - Zelenskyy assured, answering a question about whether he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican.

We remind

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to Rome to honor the deceased Pope Francis, who is to be buried this Saturday.

"On Tuesday, a source in the Ukrainian president's office told AFP that Zelenskyy would also come to Rome," the publication writes.

Also, US President Donald Trump officially confirmed his visit to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Addition

The spiritual testament of Pope Francis dated June 29, 2022, in which he gives instructions for his burial in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) in Rome, has been published.