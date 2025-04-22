Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22213 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41306 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70821 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117612 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99404 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 216965 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107723 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83410 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68191 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42247 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 72074 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 47335 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 57004 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 63871 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25622 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 10159 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 22187 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25934 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 117580 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 108839 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Ivan Fedorov

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Zaporizhzhia

United States

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 21964 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 20939 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 64107 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 43686 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 46617 views
Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9774 views

Olena Duma is resisting ARMA reform, which is intended to improve transparency. Radina accuses her of spreading false information and not wanting to lose control over assets.

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

The head of the Agency for Search and Asset Management, Olena Duma, publicly and openly opposes the reform of the arrested property management system, which is proposed by deputies and should improve the transparency and efficiency of the institution. Instead, the agency is promoting an alternative bill that does not provide for a real change in the system, writes UNN.

Details

Recently, Olena Duma again criticized bill No. 12374-d, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure". At the same time, she herself called her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough" - the register has started working, competitions are underway, unprofitable contracts have been terminated, and even billions have been received into the budget.

Since the second half of 2023, ARMA has made a real breakthrough: the Register of Arrested Assets has been introduced, the sale of property and the search for managers through Prozorro, and unprofitable management agreements have been terminated. Thanks to these reforms, billions of hryvnias have already been received into the budget. These successes must be enshrined at the level of the law, and ARMA supports this

- said Olena Duma.

At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" that draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform does not meet EU requirements. 

"The only real reason for such behavior is the desire to preserve the existing ineffective system," - emphasized the MP.

She reminded why the system of managing seized assets is ineffective:

  • artificial increase in income indicators. ARMA includes in the reporting funds that are only arrested from the defendants in the cases and are on the accounts;
    • only 7 new contracts in 1.5 years. This is how many contracts Duma's team concluded;
      • there is no accurate information on the number of arrested assets. The agency refused to provide Radina with a complete answer to the deputy's request, and the Register of Arrested Assets itself has not yet been filled with meaningful data;
        • the search for a manager lasts an average of one and a half years instead of a few months;
          • 87% of the income to the state in 2024 was given by only three contracts with state-owned companies, and they were not selected through ARMA competitions;
            • competitions for insiders. Announcements do not contain key information about assets, which scares away real business.

              Anastasia Radina noted that draft law No. 12374-d proposes a new approach to the management of seized assets, which, in particular, provides for clear deadlines for finding a manager and attractive conditions for potential managers. 

              The head of ARMA calls for voting for bill No. 12374, which contained practically no changes to the asset management system, and which was rejected by the parliament a long time ago, since the parliament supported No. 12374-d in the first reading. The nature of the interest of Mrs. Duma and the ARMA leadership in preserving the current insolvent system of management of seized assets, which is beneficial to the defendants in criminal cases, should be investigated by law enforcement officers. We will reform the asset management system in the interests of Ukrainian society, and not the ARMA leadership with dubious motives

              - emphasized the head of the anti-corruption committee.

              Why Olena Duma is so desperately fighting against the ARMA reform is an open question. But, probably, the answer lies in the unwillingness to lose control. Draft law No. 12374-d limits the possibilities for manipulation, forces the agency to act within clear limits and report transparently. And this is a direct threat to the leadership, which has been used to working without public supervision for years.

              Anastasia Radina previously noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. Radina cited as one of them the case when the anti-corruption committee approached ARMA with a question about how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, that is, about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhirya, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

              In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on the deputy to "analyze the information".

              Lilia Podolyak

              Lilia Podolyak

