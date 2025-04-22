George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

Actor George Clooney stated that he and his wife Amal sometimes jokingly look for a reason to quarrel, and if they do find one, it will be the first time. During an appearance on CBS Mornings on Monday, the "ER" star talked about his happy married life. This is reported by TMZ, writes UNN.

Details

The Hollywood movie star recalled how in 2022 he told morning show host Gayle that he had never argued with Amal, and then stated that as of today, the situation has not changed.

And added: "We're trying to find something to argue about!"

Clooney says he "hit the jackpot" by marrying Amal, praising her as an incredible woman. He confessed that not a day goes by that he doesn't feel like the luckiest person in the world because of his wife.

Addition

The couple has been married since 2014. The lovers got married in Venice at a large-scale ceremony with such famous guests as Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. George and Amal have twins Ella and Alexander.

Reminder

George Clooney stated that he will no longer star in romantic films. The actor said that he cannot compete with young actors in this genre, as he is 63 years old. Clooney starred in "Ticket to Paradise" in 2022.