Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

In Sumy region near the state border and on the territory of Russia, intensive combat operations continue. Russians are trying to push the Defense Forces out of the territory of the Kursk region and seize border territories of Sumy region. Ukrainian military thwarted the enemy's offensive. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on social networks on Monday, writes UNN.

Intensive combat operations are ongoing in Sumy region in areas near the state border, as well as on the territory of the Russian Federation. Following the order of their command, Russian troops are trying to push us out of the territory of the Kursk region and seize border territories of Sumy region - Syrskyi wrote.

According to him, the Ukrainian military thwarted the enemy's offensive.

The aggressor's plan is hindered by our units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which by their active actions once again thwarted the enemy's offensive in this direction - Syrskyi stated.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that he planned his work specifically in this direction, with the aim of thoroughly understanding the situation in the brigades conducting defense there, providing assistance to commanders in organizing combat operations, and resolving problematic issues.

"Shortly before Easter, during my work, I met with and listened to the commanders, key staff officers of the brigades, chiefs of arms, and made all necessary decisions on the ground regarding combat support and replenishing supplies of logistics and ammunition. At the same time, we discussed with the commanders the prospects for the development and further buildup of our troops' combat capabilities, the introduction of modern technologies, and the increase of the unmanned component in all types of brigades," Syrskyi said.

According to him, only by outpacing the enemy in the use of high-tech weapons, increasing the quantity and quality of robotic platforms and remotely controlled modules, and implementing artificial intelligence in weaponry will Ukraine be able to effectively destroy the forces of a numerically superior enemy.

