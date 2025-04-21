$41.400.01
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
02:32 PM • 3172 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 4550 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

01:37 PM • 6334 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

01:18 PM • 12461 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

01:11 PM • 12487 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

12:22 PM • 14052 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 46362 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

09:18 AM • 35853 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed
April 21, 08:55 AM

April 21, 08:55 AM • 50930 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

April 21, 06:59 AM • 30218 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained
April 21, 06:59 AM

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family
April 21, 07:34 AM

April 21, 07:34 AM • 35251 views

Pope Francis has died

April 21, 07:57 AM • 31284 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles
April 21, 08:54 AM

April 21, 08:54 AM • 28841 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 23369 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 36108 views
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
02:32 PM • 3172 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 3574 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 12193 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 46362 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

April 21, 08:55 AM • 50930 views
Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 4400 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 8442 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 7302 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 23526 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 29008 views
Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2562 views

Intense fighting continues in Sumy Oblast near the border and in Russia. Russians tried to dislodge the ZSU from Kursk Oblast and seize border territories of Sumy Oblast, but their offensive was thwarted.

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

In Sumy region near the state border and on the territory of Russia, intensive combat operations continue. Russians are trying to push the Defense Forces out of the territory of the Kursk region and seize border territories of Sumy region. Ukrainian military thwarted the enemy's offensive. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on social networks on Monday, writes UNN.

Intensive combat operations are ongoing in Sumy region in areas near the state border, as well as on the territory of the Russian Federation. Following the order of their command, Russian troops are trying to push us out of the territory of the Kursk region and seize border territories of Sumy region

- Syrskyi wrote.

According to him, the Ukrainian military thwarted the enemy's offensive.

The aggressor's plan is hindered by our units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which by their active actions once again thwarted the enemy's offensive in this direction

- Syrskyi stated.

Russia used "truce" to bring up its reserves - NSDC CCD21.04.25, 15:16 • 1700 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that he planned his work specifically in this direction, with the aim of thoroughly understanding the situation in the brigades conducting defense there, providing assistance to commanders in organizing combat operations, and resolving problematic issues.

"Shortly before Easter, during my work, I met with and listened to the commanders, key staff officers of the brigades, chiefs of arms, and made all necessary decisions on the ground regarding combat support and replenishing supplies of logistics and ammunition. At the same time, we discussed with the commanders the prospects for the development and further buildup of our troops' combat capabilities, the introduction of modern technologies, and the increase of the unmanned component in all types of brigades," Syrskyi said.

According to him, only by outpacing the enemy in the use of high-tech weapons, increasing the quantity and quality of robotic platforms and remotely controlled modules, and implementing artificial intelligence in weaponry will Ukraine be able to effectively destroy the forces of a numerically superior enemy.

Minus 20 enemy UAV operators: AFU struck the launch site of Russian drones in Kursk Oblast21.04.25, 15:36 • 1582 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
